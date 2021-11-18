NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital Asset Research (DAR), a leading provider of crypto asset data and research, today announced the availability of newly enhanced crypto Asset Vetting Reports for institutional clients. The enhancements, which were released in response to market demand for a complete assessment of individual crypto assets, include a deeper network analysis, the inclusion of new market metrics, and an optional suitability opinion, among other improvements.
DAR has performed crypto asset vetting since 2017 and its Asset Vetting Reports use a standards-based approach to address key concerns related to public crypto assets, including safety of asset use and custody, health of the asset's ecosystem, decentralization metrics, and more.
"Choosing to onboard or support a crypto asset carries some risk and is challenging for regulated firms," said Doug Schwenk, DAR's CEO. "Our updated Asset Vetting Reports allow firms to fully evaluate and make an informed decision about individual crypto assets by providing key background information and quantifiable network metrics in an easily consumable format."
DAR's Asset Vetting Reports include four sections: Token Profile, which includes a project description, benchmark status and taxonomy information, circulating and max supply, consensus mechanism details, exchange listings, and institutional support; Market Trends and Comparisons, which looks at the asset's price trends, correlation to taxonomy peers, and volatility metrics in comparison to similar assets; Network Analysis, which is a quantitative review of the decentralization of the asset's network; and Suitability Assessment, which evaluates the asset's codebase, network characteristics, cryptography, liquidity, transactions, and price against a set of standards.
DAR's asset vetting process is used in its partnership with FTSE Russell for FTSE DAR Reference Prices, which are designed to meet the requirements of the EU Benchmark Regulation for benchmark assets. DAR also worked with FTSE Russell to launch the FTSE Digital Asset Index Series earlier this year; the FTSE Bitcoin Index, FTSE Ethereum Index, and FTSE Cardano Index are currently available.
Additionally, DAR's taxonomy and pricing data are used in the Bloomberg Galaxy DeFi Index and the newly released Bloomberg Galaxy Solana Index. Asset Vetting Reports are available for all assets included in these indexes.
About DAR:
Digital Asset Research (DAR) is a specialist provider of crypto data and research. Since 2017, DAR has combined its expertise in traditional financial services and the crypto space to meet the needs of institutional clients, including asset managers, banks, custodians, family offices, fintech firms, fund administrators, hedge funds, and venture capital firms; flagship clients include FTSE Russell, who partners with DAR to deliver FTSE DAR crypto-asset reference prices and indexes, and Bloomberg, who uses DAR's taxonomy and pricing data in the Bloomberg Galaxy DeFi and Solana Indexes. DAR's core offerings include Clean Pricing & Verified Volume Data, a Crypto Events Calendar, a Reference Data Master, an Industry Taxonomy & Taxonomy Themes, Exchange Diligence, and Token Diligence, as well as related crypto market research.
