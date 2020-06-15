NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leading global digital therapeutics (DTx) company, presented the results of two new studies at the American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 80th Scientific Sessions that showed sustained improvements in blood glucose levels and blood pressure among users of its digital therapeutic platform for chronic diseases.
Blood glucose and blood pressure control are significant challenges in managing diabetes and hypertensive disorders and are associated with both cost of care and clinical outcomes.
In the first study, Dario conducted a twelve-month retrospective analysis of 9,200 non-insulin treated Type-2 diabetes (T2D) users of the Dario digital therapeutic platform for chronic disease. A subgroup of users who participated in hypertension management were also evaluated. Seventy-five percent of blood pressure subgroup started the study with either stage 1, stage 2, or hypertensive crisis blood pressure levels.
Key results included the following:
- The average ratio of high blood glucose events (180-400 mg/dL) was reduced by 26% and sustained during the full year.
- Users gradually increased their rate of fasting (<126 mg/dL) measurements by 16% on average.
- 71% of members using the hypertension therapeutic succeeded in reducing their systolic blood pressure by 8.1 mmHg and diastolic by 6.0 mmHg on average and 38% succeeded in reducing their blood pressure by one stage.
In the second study, Dario conducted a two-year retrospective analysis on T2D users of the Dario digital therapeutic platform for chronic disease
Key results included the following:
- A group of 148 T2D non-insulin users consistently reduced their blood glucose (BG) avg by 18% on average, equivalent to eA1c reduction of 1.42% and sustained these values for two years.
- A subset that started with average BG levels >240 mg/dL (eA1c >10) reduced their average BG and equivalent eA1c by 2.42 percent.
The results of these two studies demonstrate that the use of Dario's therapeutic platform promotes behavioral modification, enhanced individual engagement and improved clinical outcomes.
DarioHealth Chief Medical Officer Omar Manejwala, M.D. noted, "Behaviors play on outsized role in driving chronic disease outcomes. These results demonstrate the extraordinary potential for our digital therapeutics to improve glycemic and blood pressure control which are key drivers of cost and clinical outcome in diabetes and hypertension. These two studies build on previous research and provide further evidence of the real-world value of the Dario solution."
"These exciting and positive results further validate the use of quality digital engagement in enhancing patient understand and management of chronic diseases. Hypertension is a major contributor to cardiovascular disease, representing approximately 10% of all global health care spending. It is estimated that two out of three people with diabetes have or are treated for high blood pressure. The addition of our blood pressure management solution to Dario's Digital Therapeutic platform has significantly enhanced our users' ability to manage their chronic conditions and associated comorbidities." Said Rick Anderson, President & General Manager North America of DarioHealth.
About DarioHealth Corp.
DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading, global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing the way people with chronic conditions manage their health. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by data, high-quality software and coaching, we empower individuals to make healthy adjustments to their daily lifestyle choices to improve their overall health. Our cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science and software technology to deliver highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Dario is one of the highest-rated diabetes solutions in the market, and its user-centric MyDario™ mobile app is loved by tens of thousands of consumers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly moving into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve the health of users managing chronic disease. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, visit http://dariohealth.com
