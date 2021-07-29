NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the dark fiber market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.24 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Download a Free Sample Report to Know More
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AT and T Inc., CenturyLink Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Comcast Corp., Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc., GTT Communications Inc., NTT Communications Corp., Verizon Communications Inc., Windstream Holdings Inc., and Zayo Group, LLC. are some of the major market participants. Although the rise in global data traffic will offer immense growth opportunities, high initial investments and leasing costs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Dark Fiber Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Dark Fiber Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Multi-mode
- Single-mode
- Service
- Long-haul Services
- Short-haul Services
- Colocation Facilities Services
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40097
Related Reports on Communication Services Include:
Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services Market - Global mobile virtual network operator services market is segmented by end-user (consumer and enterprise) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Dark Fiber Market in Malaysia - Dark fiber market in Malaysia is segmented by type (multi-mode and single-mode) and service (long-haul services, short-haul services, and colocation facilities services).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Dark Fiber Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dark fiber market report covers the following areas:
- Dark Fiber Market size
- Dark Fiber Market trends
- Dark Fiber Market industry analysis
This study identifies the rise in partnerships and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the dark fiber market growth during the next few years.
Dark Fiber Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Dark Fiber Market, including some of the vendors such as AT and T Inc., CenturyLink Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Comcast Corp., Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc., GTT Communications Inc., NTT Communications Corp., Verizon Communications Inc., Windstream Holdings Inc., and Zayo Group, LLC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Dark Fiber Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Dark Fiber Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist dark fiber market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the dark fiber market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the dark fiber market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dark fiber market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Multi-mode - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Single-mode - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Long-haul services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Short-haul services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Colocation facilities services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AT and T Inc.
- CenturyLink Inc.
- Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.
- Comcast Corp.
- Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.
- GTT Communications Inc.
- NTT Communications Corp.
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Windstream Holdings Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/dark-fiber-market-size-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/dark-fibermarket
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dark-fiber-market-2021-2025--rise-in-global-data-traffic-to-boost-growth--technavio-301344248.html
SOURCE Technavio