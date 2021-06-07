MISSOULA, Mont., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the nation, announces the hiring of Sarah Schiewe, CPA as an Accelerator in the firm's Principal Accelerator Program. Schiewe's extensive experience with small to medium-sized businesses in the areas of tax, accounting and bookkeeping as well as individuals with complex tax situations made her the perfect fit to be Dark Horse's next Accelerator.
Sarah earned a degree in accounting and business administration from California State University, Bakersfield in 2011, and earned her CPA license in 2013. During an eleven year stint in public accounting with a mid-sized regional CPA firm, she provided accounting and tax support to a wide range of individuals and entities. Desiring more autonomy over where, when, and how she worked with her clients, joining Dark Horse was almost a no-brainer.
"My move to Dark Horse was honestly a really simple decision," says Shiewe. "I knew I wanted more freedom and flexibility with my work schedule, as well as a lot more ownership over my client base. Dark Horse gives me that autonomy while also providing the resources and support of a CPA community. For me, it was a win-win!"
"Sarah brings a unique passion to her work that is the product of a lifelong love of numbers," says Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "Reconciling bank accounts and optimizing a client's tax situation is her vocational replacement of completing Sudoku puzzles as a kid. You can see this passion in her work and how she communicates with clients, all of whom will be lucky to have the opportunity to work with her."
About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program
The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially-minded CPAs that want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required of starting a firm from scratch. Dark Horse empowers their CPAs with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Their proprietary technology, flexible staffing and industry-leading systems and processes enable CPAs to focus on being the trusted advisor to their clients, unlocking unprecedented value in these relationships, so that they will continue to be relevant long into the future while their counterparts become increasingly displaced by technology.
Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's exclusive tech stack, followed by proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book of business by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. This new CPA firm business model includes an active corporate team that ensures their work is of high quality and strategically focused. After successful completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm.
The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program is currently accepting new Accelerators. Interested CPAs are invited to dive deeper into the program on the Dark Horse website or by emailing info@darkhorse.cpa
About Dark Horse CPAs
Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.
Media Contact
Chase Birky, Dark Horse CPAs, 6197361404, info@darkhorse.cpa
SOURCE Dark Horse CPAs