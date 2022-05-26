Trimble Completes Principal Accelerator Program, establishes SMB Accounting and Tax Practice Jacksonville, Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the nation, announces the promotion of Craig Trimble to Principal. Craig's outstanding client service to small businesses in the areas of tax and accounting has earned him a seat at the table, becoming an equity Principal of the firm.
Craig entered the Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program in November 2021 and quickly built a 6-figure book of business, due to a combination emotional intelligence, technical knowledge, and ability to quickly build rapport and trust with clients. Due to the quality of his work, the depth of his relationships with clients and contributions to the firm and his colleagues, the decision was made to promote him to Principal effective May of this year.
Speaking to the challenges posed by the Accelerator Program, Craig stated, "the most challenging thing was balancing my time between current client work and meeting with prospective clients. On the other hand, all of these new client relationships and the relationships I've developed with fellow Dark Horse CPAs has expanded my professional network exponentially over the last six months." When asked which element of the Accelerator Program differed the greatest from his expectations, he explained, "I didn't realize I'd be using technology I had never seen before. An example of this was the software provided for engagement proposals. Before Dark Horse, I was doing all of that manually and it took a ton of time and effort to get it right. I just didn't know there was a much easier and automated way to do this." The advice Craig would give to future Accelerators centered around knowing and believing in your value, "it's important to know your value as a CPA and resist the urge to discount your fees when you're first starting out. Undervaluing your services early on will make scaling your practice much more difficult later on." Moving forward, Craig is excited to, "continue scaling my book of business while offering exceptional client service by leveraging the firm's technology and referral partners."
"Craig was a sponge when it came to absorbing what we do at Dark Horse, how we do it, and why. Some folks need a bit more handholding than others. Not Craig. He's just one of those guys who gets it," says Chase Birky, CEO & co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "When we looked at how quickly he was building his book of business, how happy clients are with his work and his active participation in collaborating with his peers, we knew the time was right to make him a Principal of the firm."
About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program
The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially-minded CPAs that want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required of starting a firm from scratch. Dark Horse empowers their CPAs with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Their proprietary technology, flexible staffing and industry-leading systems and processes enable CPAs to focus on being the trusted advisor to their clients, unlocking unprecedented value in these relationships, so that they will continue to be relevant long into the future while their counterparts become increasingly displaced by technology.
Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's exclusive tech stack, followed by proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book of business by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. This new CPA firm business model includes an active corporate team that ensures their work is of high quality and strategically focused. After successful completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm.
About Dark Horse CPAs
Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.
