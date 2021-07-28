WINCHESTER, Va., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Darkblade Systems, an Intrepid Solutions and Services Company, announced today that it is one of the first organizations designated as a Candidate Certified Third-Party Accreditation Organization™ (C3PAO) by the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification™ Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB). C3PAOs are the only businesses authorized to conduct CMMC assessments, and this new accreditation expands the firm's current assessment readiness and technology migration services.
"As a Candidate C3PAO, our CMMC Certified Assessor™-led teams will conduct assessments for Defense Industrial Base contractor clients and continue to provide tailored pre-assessment advisory services for organizations seeking certification," said Roger L. Kriegshauser, Director and leader of the firm's CMMC advisory and assessment services. "Darkblade Systems has a reputation among its DoD partners and government customers for providing comprehensive services worldwide, and we look forward to helping our clients prepare for and achieve the CMMC certification required for their contract bids."
In 2020, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) released the initial version of the CMMC standard, with the requirement that all companies conducting business with the U.S. Government must be CMMC certified at the appropriate level, with the first certifications for new and existing defense contractors starting in 2021. The CMMC combines cybersecurity standards and best practices then maps these controls and processes across five maturity levels that reinforce basic to advanced cyber hygiene. Each CMMC level, when implemented, will reduce risk against a specific set of cyber threats using associated controls and processes. CMMC will be phased into DoD RFPs by early 2021, and all Prime and subcontractors doing business with the DoD will be required to achieve a specific CMMC level certification as a prerequisite to new contract awards.
In addition to becoming an official Candidate C3PAO, The Darkblade Systems team includes one of the first CMMC-AB Provisional Assessors on staff. This cybersecurity expertise coupled with the company's long-standing Defense Industrial Base experience make Darkblade Systems well-positioned to provide expert-level CMMC assessments. Additionally, as an authorized Registered Provider Organization™ (RPO) Darkblade Systems offers tailored, affordable CMMC pre-assessment and advisory services including gap assessments, remediation plans, policy development, and other relevant support.
About Darkblade Systems:
Darkblade Systems, an Intrepid Solutions and Services Company, is a small business located in Winchester, Virginia providing scientific, engineering, technical, operational support, and training services to Federal government and Commercial clients. Engineering specialties include development and design services for hardware and software systems fulfilling the Department of Defense and Intelligence Communities' mission needs. Operational and Cyber services include full spectrum project and program support, including planning, training, management, technical evaluation, and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) pre-assessment, consultation, and assessment services.
Darkblade Systems appeared on the 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 Inc. 5000 lists, the 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2020 Virginia Fantastic 50 lists of fastest-growing private companies, and the Financial Times' America's Fastest Growing Companies of 2021 list.
Darkblade Systems is the proud winner of the 2018 Nunn-Perry Award for the Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP) relationship with Booz Allen Hamilton at the National Geospatial Agency (NGA).
Darkblade Systems is a Candidate CMMC Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO) (CMMC-AB Marketplace C3PAO profile) and an authorized CMMC Registered Provider Organization (RPO).
For more information about Darkblade Systems' CMMC and Cybersecurity services, please visit https://darkbladesystems.com/cmmc
To find frequently asked questions regarding CMMC, visit Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) (osd.mil)
Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, CMMC Third-Party Assessor Organization, CMMC Registered Practitioner, CMMC Registered Provider Organization, and the CMMC Provisional Assessor logos are registered trademarks of Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body, Inc.
