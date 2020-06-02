CONCORD, Mass., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Darr Aley, CMO and Co-Founder, Aidentified (https://www.aidentified.com) joins Bev Thorne, CMO, Freedom Mortgage, Craig Cheatham, President & CEO, The Reality Alliance, York Baur, CEO, MoxiWorks, Eric Boyenga, Broker Owner & "Property Nerd", Boyenga Real Estate, Silicon Valley and Mark McLaughlin, President, Compass California to discuss Maximizing Your Digital & Physical Sphere of Influence at Inman Connect Now.
In this discussion, they will explore the modern world of digital spheres of influence using technology to expand individual and team's networks. Darr will share how agents and brokers can save time and resources from enriched prospect leads, discover off-market opportunities, and monitor existing clients through the lens of Aidentified's relationship mapping.
Inman Connect Now is a fully digital event that will bring together the real estate community in new and innovative ways during these unprecedented times. Thousands of the smartest agents, brokers, executives, tech professionals, entrepreneurs and investors will participate. The event is live June 2nd– 4th: https://www.inman.com/event/connect-now
Additional Thought Leaders presenting include Brad Inman, Founder, Inman, Gary Keller, Chairman & CEO, Keller Williams, Glen Kelman, CEO, Redfin, Ryan Gorman, President and CEO, Coldwell Banker, Cara Whitley, CMO, Century 21 Real Estate, Mike Miedler, President & CEO, Century 21, Paul Levine, Managing Director, Sapphire Ventures, Robert Reffkin, Founder & CEO, Compass, Rich Barton, CEO, Zillow Group, Adam Contos, CEO, RE/MAX, and John Berkowitz, Co-Founder & CEO, OJO Labs.
About Aidentified:
Aidentified was founded by twin brothers Darr and Tom Aley after a number of successful data related ventures and work at Amazon, D&B, and Dow Jones. The unmet opportunity they saw was the "Holy Grail" of combining an individual's consumer and professional attributes into a unified single household profile, using new technology to surface relevant relationships.
Leveraging 300 million U.S. profiles, Aidentified uses the latest AI and machine learning technologies that allow its customers to search for prospects based on recent wealth events that include stock trades, mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, management changes, new company investments, income, age, location, position within a company, personal interests and more. Aidentified's proprietary Relationship Mapping algorithms further help by connecting customers' personal and corporate networks and their client networks to find the strongest path to a prospect.
Press Contact:
Omar Sary
33 Bradford Street, Concord, MA 01742
(415) 250-9235, osary@aidentified.com