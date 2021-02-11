FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aptitive, a modern data and analytics consulting firm, was highlighted on the list of Top 10 Marketing Attribution Solution Providers by MarTech Outlook magazine. Aptitive was recognized because of their skill in utilizing data management and business intelligence to drive actionable, data-driven marketing decisions. Additionally, they have implemented innovative machine learning solutions to help their clients unlock customer lifetime value predictions, nuanced customer profiling, and trends in omni-channel customer behavior.
"We're proud to be recognized for our modern approach to marketing attribution. As the quantity and variety of marketing channels have grown, so have the complexities when it comes to measuring ROI. Incorporating data science into attribution models enables our marketing executive clients to holistically analyze data across marketing channels and determine which contribute most to their ROI," said Paul Corning, Aptitive's CEO.
A distinguished panel of experts, marketing professionals, and technology leaders, including MarTech Outlook board members, selected Aptitive as an industry standout and included them on the list of Top 10 Marketing Attribution Solution Providers.
"We have been quite impressed by Aptitive's expertise in helping marketing organizations harness the power of data to increase conversion and marketing ROI," said Debra Morgan, managing editor of MarTech Outlook magazine. "We congratulate Aptitive on this prestigious recognition and look forward to seeing their impressive growth streak continue."
About Aptitive
Aptitive is a Chicago-based data and analytics consulting company that empowers organizations to access, analyze, and take action on their data. They work collaboratively with clients to develop an analytics strategy to help clients leverage data as an asset and ensure success. For more information, visit aptitive.com or follow Aptitive on LinkedIn.
About MarTech Outlook
MarTech Outlook is a technology magazine based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. It acts as an excellent platform for high level executives around the world to share their views on strategic technologies that help businesses creatively address their challenges and remain competitive. To learn more, visit martechoutlook.com.
