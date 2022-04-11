NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The data analytics market potential growth difference will be USD 196.47 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 13.54% during the forecast period. The extensive use of modern technology in company operations is notably driving the data analytics market growth, although factors such as the integration of data from different sources may impede market growth.
Data Analytics Market Segmentation Highlights
- Component
- Services
The services component segment held the largest data analytics market share in 2021. The segment will continue to retain its market dominance in the forecast period. Services establish a defined interface that describes how data is communicated with the service to reuse them. Various types of services being offered are Implementation & integration service, training & support service, and consulting services.
- Software
- Hardware
- Geography
- APAC
APAC will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2021 and 2026. The year-on-year growth during this period will vary between 13.54% and 18.77%. 32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for data analytics in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Data Analytics Market Vendor Landscape
The data analytics market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Some of the Key Vendors and their Offerings are:
- Amazon Web Services Inc.: The company offers Analytics on AWS which offers machine learning integration, unified data access, security, governance and others.
- International Business Machines Corp.:The company offers IBM Cloud Pak for data, IBM Watson studio and IBM Watson assistant under Analytics which provides a trusted data foundation for AI, Reduce regulatory and reputational risk, integrates AI into workflows and others.
- Microsoft Corp.: The company offers Microsoft Power BI which has advanced AI capabilities, apply for additional data protection, and more easily share insights across organization.
- Mu Sigma Inc.: The company offers Art of Problem Solving System under data analytics solution which offers outcomes, behaviors, insights, interdependency analysis and others.
- Oracle Corp.: The company offers Oracle analytics which is a complete platform with ready-to-use services for a wide variety of workloads and data.
- SAP SE: The company offers SAP data and analytics which incorporates direct connectivity to SAP and third-party data sources with unmatched knowledge of business processes and semantics.
- Sisense Inc.: The company offersSisense Fusion Analytics under data and analytics which is business intelligence software and empower everyone across your organization by infusing intelligence into workflows and processes that accelerate business growth.
- Tableau Software LLC: The company offers Tableau for IT which delivers value with trusted analytics and empower organizational agility.
- ThoughtSpot Inc. : The company offers ThoughtSpot under cloud platform which empowers customer to create, consume, and operationalize data-driven insights.
- Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers Zoho Analytics under analytics platform which is a self-service data analytics software that allows customers to create insightful dashboards and data visualizations.
Data Analytics Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our data analytics market report covers the following areas:
Data Analytics Market Takeaways
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist data analytics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the data analytics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the data analytics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data analytics market vendors
