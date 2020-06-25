SAN MATEO, Calif., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
News Summary:
- Real-time event data collection defined as "greater than one minute" for 67% of respondents; latency can expose security threats and automation gaps
- Retail and Financial industries able to pivot business strategies utilizing data analysis—however, data ingestion costs still loom
- Manufacturing cites edge security and time-to-installation as top challenges to IoT data projects
LogZilla, the provider of network event orchestration solutions, today released the results from its 2020 Log Tool Management Study of enterprise networking challenges, specific to data-driven projects. The Study reflects that IT teams are rapidly deploying new services and offerings based on data analysis, with a majority citing security and compliance as a top priority. While a key findings revealed that 88% of future IoT project challenges are stalled due to costs related to server storage and licensing fee models, more notable was that 67% of respondents cited they experience greater than one-minute delays in their 'real-time' logging tools' feature, which could expose security threats and gaps.
"Our Study identifies a path forward for IT as they embrace their new digital normal to propel themselves ahead of their competitors and become leaders armed with the right tools to deploy against future data-driven projects," said Clayton Dukes, Chief Executive Officer, LogZilla. "Not surprising was that a business's resiliency remains heavily dependent on data analysis, yet IT is still vying for a cost-effective alternative to the rising data storage and licensing fees with subscription models that are stalling even the most basic of data initiatives."
LogZilla's Log Tool Management Study key highlights include:
- 92% of respondents agreed that vendor consolidation must be a priority to ensure security across and within their supply chains,
- Many log tool solutions leave gaps in security operations noting 67% of respondents defined real-time as greater than one minute, and another 13% defining real-time between 9-15 seconds; exposing threats for security teams and IT overall,
- 89% of respondents placed budget as a top priority for log tool requirements in 2020; Budget was also listed as a leading hurdle to new data-driven project deployments, second only to COVID 19,
- Retail invested almost 2x more on their IT budget in 2020; 62% of Retail data investment was for data analytics while 81% of Healthcare data investment was for data privacy and compliance
LogZilla Log Tool Management Study Methodology
Results and the insights were compiled from 527 respondents over four months, including network and security administrators, engineers, executives, and IT leaders from around the nation. The Study population was evenly distributed among networks and business verticals of different sizes. The Study questions were designed based on a survey of network professionals.
