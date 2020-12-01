DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Colocation Market in EMEA - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The EMEA data center colocation market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2025.
The EMEA data center market is witnessing a significant boost in investment because of the implementation of the GDPR in Europe and the increase in demand for colocation services due to the high adoption of internet-based services among businesses in the Middle East and Africa region. The adoption of cloud-based services has increased as organizations in the region are working from remote locations due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This increase in adoption will lead to a rise in the demand and development of colocation data centers in the region. Colocation service providers will continue to build both retail and wholesale colocation spaces in the region with higher connectivity and availability of power sources.
Colocation providers continue to drive market revenue during the forecast period. The market will also witness the entry of new providers, especially in Western Europe. Also, new colocation service providers are likely to enter in the Middle East and African countries to capture new markets. The market witnessed significant M&A activities in 2019 due to the rise in demand in several businesses, leading data center service providers to sign M&A contracts to expand their portfolio.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the EMEA data center colocation market during the forecast period:
- Increased Popularity of District Heating Concept
- High Adoption of Renewable Energy among Service Providers
- M&A Activities improving Colocation Market Share
- Increased Demand for Edge Data Centers
The study considers the present scenario of the EMEA data center colocation market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
In terms of revenue, Equinix is the leading player in the EMEA market with a market share of about over 15% in 2019, followed by Digital Realty (Interxion) and NTT Global Data Center. Over the last two years, the market has witnessed the entry of several new entrants. These new entrants will provide intense competition to the growth of revenue. The market is likely to witness several mergers and acquisitions, leading to an increase in the market share of existing providers.
In terms of colocation revenue, Western Europe dominates the market, with around 70% of the revenue share. In Western Europe, the UK is the leading revenue contributor due to the presence of Equinix, Interxion & Digital Realty, STT GDC (VIRTUS Data Centre), LDeX Group, Global Switch, Telehouse, Colt DCS, CyrusOne, and Next Generation Data (Vantage Data Centre).
Prominent Colocation Service Vendors
- Colt Data Center Services (Colt DCS)
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- Global Switch
- Interxion
- VIRTUS Data Center
- NTT Communications or NTT Global Data Center
- Teraco Data Environments
Data Center Investors
- 3Data
- Aruba SPA
- ATM Data Center (ATM S.A.)
- Bahnhof
- Batelco (Bahrain Telecommunications Company)
- Bezeq International
- Bulk Infrastructure
- CyrusOne
- Digiplex
- EdgeConnex
- Etisalat Group
- Euclyde
- Fortlax
- GlobalConnect
- Green Datacenter
- Gulf Data Hub
- Icolo.io
- Hydro66
- Iron Mountain (IO)
- Inwi
- IXcellerate
- Keppel DC
- Khanza
- LDeX Group
- Liquid Telecommunication
- LuxConnect
- N+ONE
- Mobily
- Ooredoo
- Scaleway Data Center
- Tieto
- T-Systems
- Verne Global
- VNET
- Turkcell
New Entrants
- Echelon Data Centers
- Global Technical Realty
- NDC Data Center
- Quality Technology Services (QTS)
- Raxio Data Center
- Vantage Data Center
Key Questions Answered:
- What is the EMEA data center colocation market size and growth rate during the forecast period?
- What are the factors influencing the growth of EMEA colocation market?
- What is the growth of retail colocation services market?
- Which regions are the major revenue contributors to the EMEA colocation market?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what is their market share?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market At A Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On Data Center Market
7.2 Internet & Data Growth
7.3 Electricity Pricing In Europe
7.4 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Rising Adoption Of District Heating By Data Centers
8.2 Adoption Of Renewable Energy Among Colocation Providers
8.3 M&As To Improve Colocation Market Share
8.4 Growing Rack Power Density
8.5 Increasing Demand For Edge Data Centers
8.6 Growing Adoption Of Lithium-Ion Batteries & Fuel Cells
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increasing Hyperscale Deployments By Colocation Providers
9.2 Rising Demand For Cloud Connectivity & Hybrid Infrastructure Services
9.3 Tax Incentives Reduce Colocation Opex & Customer Costs
9.4 Data Regulation Driving Colocation Investment
9.5 Improvement In Fiber Connectivity Across Developing Countries
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Lack Of Skilled Workforce & Location Constraints For Data Center Development
10.2 Rising Carbon Emissions From Data Centers
10.3 Data Center Power Consumption Increases Opex
10.4 Lack Of Carrier Neutrality In Developing Countries
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Colocation Investment By Area
11.4 Colocation Investment By Power Capacity
11.5 Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast
11.6 Five Forces Analysis
12 Colocation Services
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Retail Colocation
12.4 Wholesale Colocation
13 Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Electrical Infrastructure
13.4 Mechanical Infrastructure
13.5 General Construction
14 Electrical Infrastructure
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Ups Systems
14.3 Generators
14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear
14.5 Power Distribution Units
14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure
15 Mechanical Infrastructure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Cooling Systems
15.3 Racks
15.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure
16 Cooling Systems
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 CRAC & CRAH Units
16.3 Chiller Units
16.4 Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers
16.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
16.6 Other Cooling Units
17 Cooling Technique
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques
17.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques
18 General Construction
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Building Development
18.3 Installation & Commissioning Services
18.4 Building Design
18.5 Physical Security
18.6 DCIM/BMS
19 Tier Standards
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Overview Of Tier Standards
19.3 Tier I & II
19.4 TIER III
19.5 TIER IV
20 Geography
20.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Area: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.3 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
21 Western Europe
21.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.2 Colocation Revenue: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.1 Infrastructure Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.2 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.3 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.4 Market Overview
21.5 Investment
21.6 Area
21.7 Power Capacity
21.8 Support Infrastructure
21.9 Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast
21.10 UK
21.11 Germany
21.12 Netherlands
21.13 France
21.14 Ireland
21.15 Other Western European Countries
22 Nordic Region
22.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.2 Colocation Revenue: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.3 Infrastructure Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.4 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.5 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.6 Market Overview
22.7 Investment
22.8 Area
22.9 Power Capacity
22.10 Support Infrastructure
22.11 Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast
22.12 Denmark
22.13 Norway
22.14 Sweden
22.15 Finland & Iceland
23 Central & Eastern Europe (CEE)
23.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
23.2 Colocation Revenue: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
23.3 Infrastructure Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
23.5 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine
23.6 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
23.7 Market Overview
23.8 Investment
23.9 Area
23.10 Power Capacity
23.11 Support Infrastructure
23.12 Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast
23.13 Russia & Czech Republic (RCR)
23.14 Poland & Austria
23.15 Other Central & Eastern European Countries
24 Middle East
24.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
24.2 Colocation Revenue: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
24.3 Infrastructure Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
24.5 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine
24.6 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
24.7 Market Overview
24.8 Investment
24.9 Area
24.10 Power Capacity
24.11 Support Infrastructure
24.12 Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast
24.13 GCC
24.14 Other Middle Eastern Countries
25 Africa
25.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
25.2 Colocation Revenue: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
25.3 Infrastructure Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
25.5 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine
25.6 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
25.7 Market Overview
25.8 Investment
25.9 Area
25.10 Power Capacity
25.11 Support Infrastructure
25.12 Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast
25.13 South Africa
25.14 Other African Countries
26 Competitive Landscape
26.1 Market Share By Investment
26.2 Market Share By Investment Area
26.3 Market Share By Investment Power Capacity
26.4 Market Share By Colocation Revenue
27 Key Colocation Data Center Service Providers
28 Prominent Data Center Investors
29 New Market Entrants
30 Report Summary
30.1 Key Takeaways
31 Quantitative Summary
31.1 Data Center Colocation Market In EMEA
31.2 Geography
31.3 Western Europe
31.4 Uk
31.5 Germany
31.6 Netherlands
31.7 France
31.8 Ireland
31.9 Other Western European Countries
31.10 Nordics
31.11 Denmark
31.12 Norway
31.13 Sweden
31.14 Finland & Iceland
31.15 Central & Eastern Europe
31.16 Russia & Czech Republic
31.17 Poland & Austria
31.18 Other Central & Eastern European Countries
31.19 Middle East
31.20 GCC
31.21 Other Middle Eastern Countries
31.22 Africa
31.23 South Africa
31.24 Other African Countries
32 Appendix
