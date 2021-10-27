CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.4% during the period 2020−2026.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- The global data center colocation market to witness investments ranging between USD 25 billion and USD 33 billion year-over-year during 2021-2026.
- In 2020, North America dominated the colocation market, with around 37% share in the overall investment, followed by APAC with over 35% share of the market investment.
- COVID-19 had a significant impact on the increase in colocation revenue within APAC regions, especially China and India experiencing a stunning growth of over 30% in 2020, as compared to 2019.
- In Europe, the FLAP-D markets continue to dominate in colocation investment and revenue growth, where secondary markets such as Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia are expected to witness very strong growth through increasing interest from hyperscale entry to those countries.
- Increasing interest from private equity and real-estate firms towards the data center industry is leading to the entry of new developers and operators, such as Stratus DC Management, Digital Edge Ventures, Mantra Data Centers, EdgeMicro, Quantum Loophole, AdaniConneX, Novva, IXAfrica, and Yondr, among others.
- The increasing construction of hyperscale data center facilities globally will lead to a cumulative investment of over USD 66 billion being made into the construction of these facilities, leading to increase in revenue opportunities for contractors and sub-contractors operating in the market.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2020−2026
- Market Size & Forecast by Area | 2020−2026
- Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity | 2020−2026
- Market Size & Forecast by Colocation | 2020−2026
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by colocation services, infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 14 key vendors, 78 other vendors, and 15 new entrants
Data Center Colocation Market – Segmentation
- The retail colocation market is likely to be driven by the high demand for colocation services from organizations in developing countries. Also, enterprises with the need for geographically distributed capacity and limited budgets are likely to opt for retail colocation. Several existing retail colocation service users are expected to opt for wholesale colocation capacities during the forecast period.
- Power infrastructure such as transfer switches & switchgear is critical for data centers and is used to switch power from the power grid or generators to the data center UPS systems, which powers the IT infrastructure through PDUs. The redundancy of these switches is identified to be of N+N, where most data centers are deploying dual feed to overcome the issues of power outages and human errors in the data center deployment or maintenance stages.
- UPS systems are installed across three major locations in a data center: centralized (overall facility), row-level, and rack-level. However, the placement of these systems is highly dependent on the facility design. In terms of adoption, the use of 750−1,500 kVA systems has increased along with a contribution from <500 kVA UPS systems.
Data Center Colocation Market by Colocation Services
- Retail Colocation
- Wholesale Colocation
Data Center Colocation Market by Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Data Center Colocation Market by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Data Center Colocation Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers
- Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Techniques
- Air-Based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS Solutions
Data Center Colocation Market by Tier Standards
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Data Center Colocation Market – Dynamics
The construction of data centers continues to grow at a substantial pace as leading data center service providers to invest millions in new developments and expansions. The rising demand across industries has prompted data center suppliers to sign M&A contracts to expand their portfolios. Additionally, the data center market encourages acquisitions of data centers by real estate and investment firms. This acquisition is followed by expansion, leading to strong market growth. A few of the investments will be focused on developing the data center market, with unexpected demand from current and new clients in data centers. In February 2021, Adani Group in India formed a joint venture with US-based data center operator EdgeConneX for the development of its hyperscale data center parks across six Indian cities including Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Vizag, and Hyderabad. In January 2021, Hyosung Heavy Industries and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres announced a joint venture for the construction of data centers in Seoul.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- 5G Adoption Driving Demand for Edge Data Centers
- Increase in Submarine Cable Deployment
- Rising Hyperscale Deployments by Colocation Providers
- Tax Incentives Save Colocation OPEX & Customer Costs
Data Center Colocation Market – Geography
In North America, organizations are currently building high-performance-computing data centers to continue to innovate in the field of IoT, artificial intelligence, and connected reality. This region is one of the leading markets for cloud computing, big data, and IoT technologies. The digital economy in the US is growing at 10% year-over-year. The market is the largest in the world in terms of IT infrastructure spending and supports infrastructure investments. E-commerce, real estate, BFSI, healthcare, and government sectors are the major contributors to digitalization in the region. There are also growing investments in the construction of hyperscale colocation facilities with over 15 MW power capacity in the region. Over 20 hyperscale colocation data centers were opened/under construction in North America in 2020. Power consumption, carbon emissions, and increased water usage by data centers are major market challenges. Several innovations that aim to enhance the operational efficiency of the facility, reduce power consumption, and decrease carbon emissions have been witnessed in the market.
Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Other Latin American Countries
- Western Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Netherlands
- France
- Ireland
- Switzerland
- Italy
- Spain
- Other Western European Countries
- Nordics
- Denmark
- Sweden
- Norway
- Finland & Iceland
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Russia & Czech Republic
- Poland & Austria
- Other Central & Eastern European Countries
- Middle East
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Other Middle Eastern Countries
- Africa
- South Africa
- Kenya
- Other African Countries
- APAC
- China & Hong Kong
- Australia & New Zealand
- India
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Southeast Asia
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Other Southeast Asian Countries
Prominent Data Center Colocation Providers
- 21Vianet Group
- China Telecom
- Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)
- Compass Datacenters
- CoreSite Realty
- CyrusOne
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- GDS Services
- Global Switch
- NTT Global Data Centers
- QTS Realty Trust
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)
- Vantage Data Centers
Other Prominent Data Center Colocation Providers
- 3data
- 365 Data Centers (STONECOURT CAPITAL)
- AirTrunk Operating
- Aligned
- American Tower
- AQ Compute
- Archer Datacenters
- Aruba
- AT TOKYO
- Bahnhof
- BDx (Big Data Exchange)
- Bulk Infrastructure
- Bridge Data Centres
- Canberra Data Centres
- Chayora
- China Mobile International
- China Unicom
- Chindata
- Chunghwa Telecom
- Cologix
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- CtrlS Datacenters
- Cyxtera Technologies
- DATA4
- DataBank
- DigiPlex
- EcoDataCenter
- EdgeConneX
- EdgeCore Internet Real Estate
- Fibre Centre
- fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty
- Flexential
- GIGA Data Centers
- GlobalConnect
- Green Mountain
- H5 Data Centers
- HostDime
- Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)
- Iron Mountain
- IXAfrica
- KDDI
- Keppel Data Centres
- maincubes one
- Millicom (TIGO)
- NEXTDC
- ODATA
- Orange
- PCCW Solutions
- PLDT Enterprise
- Pi Data Centers
- Prime Data Centers
- Princeton Digital Group (PDG)
- Purecolo
- Raxio Group
- Regal Orion
- Rostelecom
- Sabey Data Center
- Scala Data Centers
- Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)
- Sify Technologies
- Singtel
- Space DC
- STACK INFRASTRUCTURE
- Stream Data Centers
- SUNeVision (iAdvantage)
- Switch
- T5 Data Centers
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)
- Teraco Data Environments
- TierPoint
- Turkcell
- Urbacon Data Centre Solutions
- US Signal
- Wingu
- WORLDSTREAM
- Yandex Cloud
- Yotta Infrastructure Solutions (HIRANANDANI GROUP)
- Zayo Group
New Entrants
- ADANICONNEX (Adani Enterprises)
- Cirrus Data Services
- CloudHQ
- Digital Edge
- Echelon Data Centres
- EdgeMicro
- EdgeX Data Centers
- Element Critical
- Global Technical Realty
- Mantra Data Centers
- Novva
- PointOne
- Quantum Loophole
- Stratus DC Management
- Yondr
