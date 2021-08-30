NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the data center construction market and it is poised to grow by USD 31.70 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?
The data center construction market share growth by the enterprise segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The data center construction market size has the potential to grow by USD 31.70 billion during 2020-2024.
- Who are the top players in the market?
ABB Ltd., AECOM, Ove Arup & Partners International Ltd., DPR Construction, Eaton Corporation Plc, Legrand SA, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Turner Construction Co., and Vertiv Group Corp. are some of the major market participants.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The increasing demand for cloud-based applications will offer immense growth opportunities, however, the legal and regulatory concerns will challenge the growth of the market participants.
- How big is the North American market?
32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., AECOM, Ove Arup & Partners International Ltd., DPR Construction, Eaton Corporation Plc, Legrand SA, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Turner Construction Co., and Vertiv Group Corp. are some of the major market participants. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this data center construction market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Data Center Construction Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Data Center Construction Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Enterprise
- Cloud
- Colocation
- Hyperscale
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- Market Landscape
- Electrical Construction
- Mechanical Construction
- General Construction
- Market Sizing
- Tier 3
- Tier 1 And Tier 2
- Tier 4
Data Center Construction Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data center construction market report covers the following areas:
- Data Center Construction Market Size
- Data Center Construction Market Trends
- Data Center Construction Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies growing interest in green data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the Data Center Construction Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Data Center Construction Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist data center construction market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the data center construction market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the data center construction market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center construction market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cloud - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Colocation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hyperscale - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Tier Level
- Market segments
- Comparison by tier level
- Tier 3 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Tier 1 and Tier 2 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Tier 4 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by tier level
Market Segmentation by Construction Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by construction type
- Electrical construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mechanical Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- General construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by construction type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- AECOM
- Ove Arup & Partners International Ltd.
- DPR Construction
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Legrand SA
- Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
- Schneider Electric SE
- Turner Construction Co.
- Vertiv Group Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
