NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center general construction market size is expected to increase by USD 8.76 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. ABB Ltd.(Switzerland), AECOM(US), DPR Construction(US), Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc.(US), and Holder Construction Group LLC (US)are some of the major market participants.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The report on the data center general construction market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies the increase in investment in data centers as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The data center general construction market analysis includes type and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the focus on the construction of green data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the data center general construction market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The data center general construction market covers the following areas:
Data Center General Construction Market Sizing
Data Center General Construction Market Forecast
Data Center General Construction Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- AECOM
- DPR Construction
- Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc.
- Holder Construction Group LLC
- Legrand SA
- Ove Arup & Partners International Ltd.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Turner Construction Co.
- Vertiv Holdings Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Base building shell construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Architecture planning and designing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
