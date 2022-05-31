NEW YORK , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Data Center General Construction Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market is set to witness an incremental growth of USD 8.76 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 10.14% during the forecast period. The market growth will be maximum in North America. The increase in consumer and enterprise data traffic is creating significant growth opportunities for market players.
Vendor Landscape
The global data center general construction market is fragmented. The competition in the market will intensify due to significant growth opportunities, with technological innovations and partnerships among vendors and data center service providers. Some vendors in the market are partnering with colocation services providers to build data centers that are targeted at SMEs. Vendors are also focusing on providing construction services as well as managed hosting services at affordable prices to attract customers.
Technavio identifies ABB Ltd., AECOM, Arup Group Ltd., DPR Construction, Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc., Holder Construction Group LLC, Legrand SA, Schneider Electric SE, Turner Construction Co., and Vertiv Holdings Co. as some of the major market participants. Although the increase in investment in data centers, growth in adoption of colocation services, and the high demand for cloud-based services will offer immense growth opportunities, regulatory challenges will hamper the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Data Center General Construction Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The global data center general construction market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Base Building Shell Construction
- Architecture Planning and Designing
The base building shell construction segment is expected to steadily grow during the forecast period. Base building shell construction saves time, reduces errors, and delivers seamless execution by following construction procedures prepared during the planning process. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
About 38% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for IoT devices, increasing implementation of autonomous technologies across enterprises, rising investments in artificial intelligence (AI), and growing investments in autonomous vehicles are driving the growth of the regional market.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our data center general construction market report covers the following areas:
- Data Center General Construction Market size
- Data Center General Construction Market trends
- Data Center General Construction Market industry analysis
Data Center General Construction Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the data center general construction market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the data center general construction market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Data Center General Construction Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist data center general construction market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the data center general construction market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the data center general construction market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center general construction market vendors
Data Center General Construction Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 8.76 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.73
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., AECOM, Arup Group Ltd., DPR Construction, Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc., Holder Construction Group LLC, Legrand SA, Schneider Electric SE, Turner Construction Co., and Vertiv Holdings Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
