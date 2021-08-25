NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market to grow by USD 7.1 billion, at over 24% CAGR during 2021-2025.
The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased focus on energy management and green initiatives.
The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing number of data center hyperscalers and colocation providers as one of the prime reasons driving the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market covers the following areas:
Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Sizing
Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Forecast
Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- BGIS Global Integrated Solutions
- CommScope Holding Co. Inc.
- FNT GmbH
- Nlyte Software Ltd.
- Panduit Corp.
- Rackwise Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Sunbird Software Inc.
- Vertiv Holdings Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Asset and capacity management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Energy management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power and cooling management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Network management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
