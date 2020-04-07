SELBYVILLE, Del., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to latest report "Data Center Liquid Cooling Market by Component (Solution [Direct Immersion Cooling {Single Phase Cooling, Two Phase Cooling}, Indirect Cooling {Rack Based Cooling, Row Based Cooling}], Service [Consulting, Maintenance & Support, Installation & Deployment]), Data Center Size (Small and Mid-Sized Data Center, Large Data Center), Application (BFSI, Colocation, Energy, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom), Regional Outlook, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of data center liquid cooling will cross $2.5 billion by 2025.
The data center liquid cooling market growth will be driven by high demand for services such as consulting, maintenance and installation of solutions for managing overheating of devices. These services help organizations to save their expenses on hiring IT experts for evaluation and continuous monitoring of the system performance. Such benefits are encouraging industries to depend on manufacturers for maintenance services in turn driving the industry growth.
In 2017, large data centers dominated the market with an overall revenue generation of over 75%, due to adoption of these solutions to address dense and complex storage capabilities of their infrastructures. The rise of colocation and edge facilities across various industry verticals is a major factor driving the growth of large data center liquid cooling segment.
The Europe data center liquid cooling market will grow at a substantial rate through 2025 due to rise in construction of large-scale IT facilities by several major companies including Equinix, Facebook, Portugal telecom etc. These global companies are expanding the size of their data centers due to a rapid increase in data storage requirements. Moreover, companies such as Facebook are planning to replace their traditional cooling technologies with water-based cooling.
Major companies participating in the data center liquid cooling market include Alfa Laval, IBM Corporation, Vertiv Co., Schneider Electric, Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg., Chilldyne Inc., and CoolIT Systems Inc.
Industry players are targeting their offerings to the large-scale companies, that require effective heat management technologies. These companies are expanding their business presence across the globe and providing diversified solutions & services to customers for competing in the industry.
Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:
Chapter 3. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Insights
3.1. Industry segmentation
3.2. Industry landscape, 2015 – 2025
3.2.1. Data center infrastructure industry landscape
3.2.1.1. Data center infrastructure market size, 2015 – 2025
3.2.1.1.1. North America
3.2.1.1.2. Europe
3.2.1.1.3. Asia Pacific
3.2.1.1.4. South America
3.2.1.1.5. MEA
3.2.2. Data center cooling industry landscape
3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis
3.3.1. Component suppliers
3.3.2. Manufacturers
3.3.3. System integrators
3.3.4. Distribution channel analysis
3.3.5. End-use landscape
3.3.6. Vendor matrix
3.4. Technology landscape
3.4.1. Innovation in data center technology
3.4.1.1. Modular data centers
3.4.1.2. Edge data centers
3.4.1.3. Hyperscale data centers
3.4.2. Green data centers
3.4.3. Impact of artificial intelligence and IoT
3.5. Regulatory landscape
3.6. Industry impact forces
3.6.1. Growth drivers
3.6.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.7. Growth potential analysis
3.8. Porter's analysis
3.8.1. Supplier power
3.8.2. Buyer power
3.8.3. Threat of new entrants
3.8.4. Threat of substitutes
3.8.5. Internal rivalry
3.9. Competitive landscape, 2018
3.9.1. Strategy dashboard
3.9.1.1. R&D
3.9.1.2. Investment landscape
3.9.1.3. Key innovations
3.10. PESTEL analysis
