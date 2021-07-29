NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The data center market in Europe is set to grow by USD 122.05 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 20% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., GTT Communications Inc., International Business Machines Corp., and Microsoft Corp. are some of the major market participants. The Increase in the adoption of cloud-based storage services will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Data Center Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation
Data Center Market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Component
- IT Infrastructure
- Power Management
- Cooling Solutions
- General Construction
- Others
- Geography
- Western Europe
- Rest Of Europe
Data Center Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the data center market in Europe in the Internet Services & Infrastructure industry include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., GTT Communications Inc., International Business Machines Corp., and Microsoft Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Data Center Market in Europe size
- Data Center Market in Europe trends
- Data Center Market in Europe industry analysis
Innovative approaches like submarine data centers are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the exit of the UK from the EU may threaten the growth of the market.
Data Center Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the data center market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the data center market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the data center market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center market vendors in Europe
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Solutions Market- The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market is segmented by application (asset and capacity management, energy management, power and cooling management, and network management) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Global Data Center General Construction Market- The data center general construction market is segmented by type (base building shell construction and architecture planning and designing) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component
- IT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cooling solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- General construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Component
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive Scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.
- Digital Realty Trust Inc.
- Equinix Inc.
- Global Switch Holdings Ltd.
- GTT Communications Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
