The data center physical security market is poised to grow by $ 1.73 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period.
The data center physical security market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report identifies the need to comply with regulations as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market, although factors such as the increasing threat landscape may impede the market growth. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The Data Center Physical Security Market is segmented by Product (Facility Security, Perimeter security, Computer room security, and Rack-level security) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). They will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The data center physical security market covers the following areas:
- Data Center Physical Security Market Sizing
- Data Center Physical Security Market Forecast
- Data Center Physical Security Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Fortinet Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Trend Micro Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Facility security - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Perimeter security - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Computer room security - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rack-level security - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Fortinet Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Trend Micro Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
