ATLANTA, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Led by The Knoble, STOP THE TRAFFIK, Traffik Analysis Hub (TAHub) and The Mekong Club, the initiative states that non government organizations (NGOs), while effective at raising awareness of human trafficking, must be more coordinated and rely on shared data to effectively defend against the proliferation of global criminal networks. Current efforts help less than 0.05% of the more than 40 million human trafficking victims each year. This includes forced marriage, according to The Mekong Club
"For the counter-trafficking world to deliver measurable impact, organizations that offer complementary experience and expertise need to join together to bring about this outcome," said Matt Friedman, CEO of the Mekong Club. "When the right combination of expertise is brought together, 1 + 1 = 11, not 2. In other words, the results can be significantly amplified to bring about positive change."
Through the collaboration, The Knoble, STOP THE TRAFFIK, TAHub and The Mekong Club are establishing a non-competitive ecosystem in which information, data and technology is shared to understand trafficking operations and disrupt the underlying infrastructure - from recruitment to illicit financial support.
In addition, this collaborative approach promises to deliver greater protective and preventive measures, as well as more aggressive and timely avenues for prosecuting offenders.
"If we are going to turn the tide by 2030 we need to bring the people power born of networks where sharing is an action, not just a speech, combined with the tech enabled, data driven solutions that work.
This past year has humbled any of our bold predictions yet our fear is that the numbers of those who will become vulnerable to exploitation may extend to half the world's workforce This demands us to do things differently. This is our declaration of intent with an invitation to join us," said Ruth Dearnley.
About The Knoble
Founded in 2019, we are a non-profit network of experts with a passion for preventing financial crime that harms vulnerable people around the world, including prevention of modern slavery, human trafficking, elder abuse and child exploitation. Led by subject matter experts in fraud, financial crime, financial services, data, and technology, and other professions, The Knoble's cross-industry initiatives in the public, private and charitable sectors create an ongoing, system-wide effort to detect and prevent human crime and bring about systemic change. For more information, visit TheKnoble.com
About TAHub
A unique collaboration between STOP THE TRAFFIK , IBM and Clifford Chance LLP. Begun in 2017 to create the richest global understanding of trafficking in, and exploitation of people and to make insights and accessible analysis available to every actor in every sector. TAHub was publicly launched in Washington DC in November 2019 and is already the richest data set on trafficking globally, helping financial institutions, businesses, NGOs and Law Enforcement to work smarter.
About STOP THE TRAFFIK
STOP THE TRAFFIK was founded in 2006 as a campaign coalition to bring an end to human trafficking worldwide.
Through radical information sharing and collaboration, STOP THE TRAFFIK aims to build a global picture of human trafficking hotspots and trends, to empower individuals, organisations and agencies to make more informed and better choices, to signpost them to safe places to get help and support and to encourage appropriate response and reporting.
About The Mekong Club
The Mekong Club is one of the first not-for-profit organizations of its kind in Asia to use a 'business-to-business' approach to fight slavery. Bridging the gap between the public and private sectors, the Mekong Club helps companies of all sizes to understand the complexities of human trafficking and to reduce their vulnerability within their supply chains/business environment. Together with business partners, the Mekong Club is spearheading innovative and strategic projects to achieve a slave-free world.
