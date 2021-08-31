KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data Driven Sports (DDSports), the parent company of ShotTracker, today unveiled an exciting suite of new products to support digital publishers and broadcasters in engaging and monetizing college basketball fans this upcoming season. Leveraging the ShotTracker's unique, real-time player and ball tracking data, combined with automated content and analytics platforms, DDSports now offers three innovative products designed to efficiently increase sponsorable content for its clients:
Automated Visualizations – customizable graphics with sponsor integrations designed for easy publishing to broadcast/OTT, digital, social and in-venue signage.
Insights Engine – AI-powered trends and streaks to drive game storylines and data-driven sales campaigns.
3D Gamecast – animated ball and player graphics powered by real-time X-Y-Z location data, designed to allow out-of-market fans to watch their team live, and for all fans to relive exciting game moments.
The three new products will be available for all men's and women's games across top NCAA Division 1 conferences where ShotTracker is installed, and will include unique, data-driven brand activation capabilities. "Our goal is to provide turnkey solutions to leading sports broadcasters and digital publishers to make the integration of ShotTracker data as streamlined and seamless as feasible," said Davyeon Ross, DDSports/ShotTracker Co-Founder and President. "We commit to innovating and creating digital products that drive new revenue while also streamlining the content production process."
Automated Visualizations
Leveraging the robust ShotTracker Data API, and through its partnership with IMPACT, a leading automated visualization platform, ShotTracker data will come to life in dynamic graphics designed for use across broadcast/OTT, digital, social and in-venue signage. Graphics that once took hours to produce will now be automatically generated. Broadcast customers will have access to a user portal that will allow for design, data points and sponsor customizations. Product benefits include more content, lower production costs and greater advertising revenue.
Insights Engine
Realizing the increasing need to grab fans' attention and keep them engaged, ShotTracker has partnered with Inside Edge, a leader in sports analytics, to develop a cutting-edge platform to produce instant insights from ShotTracker's robust data set. Broadcasters and digital publishers will now have real-time access to unique streaks and trends that once took hours to manually derive. This innovative platform will not only drive engaging storylines for announcers and writers, but will also support high-value sponsor activations.
3D Gamecast
Since many fans do not have access to live game broadcasts, and because game highlight rights are often complex and limited, ShotTracker has developed a real-time visual representation of every second of game action for all ShotTracker-enabled men's and women's games across top NCAA Division I conferences. Fans will have the option to watch an entire game or to select key game moments. With ShotTracker's X-Y-Z data stream, game action comes to life in a more engaging visual representation than the traditional 2D products in the marketplace. Developers can use ShotTracker's Gamecast SDK to customize design as well as advertiser integrations.
About ShotTracker
ShotTracker was co-founded in Overland Park, Kansas by basketball and technology experts Davyeon Ross and Bruce Ianni. ShotTracker's innovative system delivers 70+ unique and completely autonomous basketball stats and insights to teams, broadcasters and game partners with sub-second latency. ShotTracker is currently being utilized by 63 men's and women's college basketball programs spanning 12 conferences. Its partners include Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Spalding and Wilson. For more information, visit ShotTracker.com
