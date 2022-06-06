TEANECK, N.J., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Dynamics, the industry leader in Unified Unstructured Data Management, was recently recognized by three industry associations for their data mobility, analytics, and cloud analytics solutions.
- The Global Business Tech Award 2022: 'Tech Deal of the Year.' for Data Dynamics' Azure File Migration Program, a collaboration between Microsoft and Data Dynamics that allows users to migrate their data from their primary platforms to Azure at ZERO cost using Data Dynamics' migration software StorageX®.
- The Globee Silver Disruptor Awards 2022: The first award received was for Information Technology Software for StorageX®, a leading unstructured data migration software that automates petabyte-scale migrations across heterogeneous environments and intelligent data placement without vendor lock-in. The company won the second award for Products, Solutions, and Innovation in Business Intelligence and Analytics for Insight AnalytiX™, their analytics-driven data management software that combines AI/ML technologies for content and context analysis to ensure data privacy and security.
- The DCS awards 2022: Winner of 'Cloud Project of the Year' for enabling file modernization into a single data lake to enable intelligent and secure data sharing for a global customer experience technology and services company and winner of 'Data Centre ICT Storage Innovation of the Year' for migrating, managing, and consolidating 40PBs of data with a unified unstructured data management platform for a Fortune 20 financial services institution. As a runner-up in two categories, the company was awarded the 'Edge Project of the Year' and the 'Data Centre Consolidation/Upgrade Project of the Year'.
Cuong Le, Chief Strategy Officer of Data Dynamics, said, "These awards are an honor and a testament to the hard work and customer-first commitment our team embodies every day! Hearty congrats and kudos to the team. A big thank you to the industry associations for this recognition."
Data Dynamics is a leading provider of enterprise data management solutions, helping organizations structure their unstructured data with their Unified Unstructured Data Management Platform. The platform encompasses four modules- Data Analytics, Mobility, Security, and Compliance. Proven in over 26 Fortune 100 companies, the Platform is a one-stop solution that enables organizations to unlock data-driven insights, secure data, ensure compliance and governance and drive hybrid cloud data management.
Visit: www.datadynamicsinc.com or contact at solutions@datdyn.com
