MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data Facts, a global provider of background screening and monitoring solutions, recently announced they have completed a SOC 2 report. The examinations were performed by 360 Advanced, P.A., a full-service audit and consulting firm that specializes in integrated compliance solutions, including conducting SOC examinations.
SOC examinations, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("AICPA"), are the most widely recognized authoritative guidance that provides service organizations a uniform method for disclosing independently assessed information about the design and operation of internal controls related to their services.
Companies who complete annual SOC 2 examinations demonstrate higher levels of assurance and operationally visibility than those companies who do not.
Johnna Leeds, Data Facts' Senior Vice President of Compliance, is pleased that Data Facts retained this report, which it's had since 2015. "Keeping all personal identifiable information secure is crucial to our business practices, clients, and vendors. We work diligently to protect the data in our care. The SOC 2 report validates our commitment to service excellence, accountability, and high ethical and operational standards."
Completing a SOC 2 report typifies Data Facts' continued commitment to create and maintain the most stringent controls needed to ensure the highest quality and security of services provided to their valued clients.
About Data Facts
For over three decades, Data Facts' background screening solutions have provided clients with innovative, transformational technology and a personalized customer experience. This 360-degree support system is the foundation of our client relationships. Experience the fastest turnaround times, the strongest customer service, and the most accurate information available in background screening with Data Facts… because you deserve a better experience. Visit our website to learn more.
About 360 Advanced
360 Advanced is "Making Better Businesses" through their Cybersecurity and Compliance offerings. Services provided include SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, SOC for Cybersecurity, SOC for Supply Chain, CSA STAR, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO 27001 and 27701, PCI-DSS, HITRUST CSF, Microsoft SSPA Attestation, Penetration Testing, GDPR, CCPA, PIPEDA, GLBA, FFIEC, MARS-E and more. In certain states, 360 Advanced may operate under the name of Hiestand, Brand, Loughran, P.A. to meet State Board requirements for CPA firms. To learn more about 360 Advanced, visit http://www.360advanced.com.
For more information on compliance solutions, contact Jim Brennan at jbrennan@360advanced.com.
Media Contact:
Eric Seward, 360 Advanced, 3212775204, eseward@360advanced.com
SOURCE 360 Advanced