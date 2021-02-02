MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data Facts, a national lending and background screening consumer data provider, today announced the successful completion of their 2021 SOC 2® Type 2 examination. The examination reflects their long-standing commitment to data security, while giving them a competitive edge in their industry.
"Our clients were asking for us to become SOC certified," noted Johnna Leeds, Senior Vice President-Compliance, "which aided in the proactive research and development that Data Facts was engaged in to ensure the most accurate information is provided to our customers."
"We are so pleased that Data Facts has once again successfully completed our SOC 2 annual examination," continued Leeds. "We are constantly assessing our compliance programs to ensure we provide the most accurate and trusted data and processes for our customers so that they have the right information they need to make smart business decisions."
Data Facts was audited against the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. The examination provided assurance regarding the effectiveness of the company's controls over a period of time.
Data Facts interviewed several companies that provided SOC audits and ultimately selected 360 Advanced, Inc. based on their responses to the interview and the quality of their customer service.
About Data Facts
Data Facts provides information that Lending and Human Resource professionals can rely on and trust to make sound lending and hiring decisions. The company stays at the forefront of its industries by cultivating strong client relationships, providing accurate and thorough information, investing in innovative technology, and adhering to strict standards of industry compliance and regulations. The company holds a Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) accreditation, sustains a SOC 2 certification, is actively involved with various MBA & SHRM chapters, and requires all staff members to hold FCRA certifications. Data Facts is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a 100% woman-owned business and was ranked by HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings as a top background screening provider in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
About 360 Advanced
360 Advanced is "Making Better Businesses" through their national Cybersecurity and Compliance offerings. Services provided include SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, SOC for Cybersecurity, CSA STAR, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO 27001, CMMC, PCI-DSS, HITRUST CSF, Microsoft SSPA Attestation, Penetration Testing, GDPR, CCPA and more. In certain states, 360 Advanced may operate under the name of Hiestand, Brand, Loughran, P.A. to meet State Board of Accountancy requirements. To learn more about 360 Advanced, visit http://www.360advanced.com.
