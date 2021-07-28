NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Set to grow by USD 937.19 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the data logger market to register a CAGR of 4.08%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accsense Monitoring Systems and Data Loggers Inc., AiM Tech Srl, Ammonit Measurement GmbH, Delphin Technology AG, Dickson Inc., Digitron Italia Srl, Keysight Technologies Inc., MadgeTech Inc., McLaren Group Ltd., and National Instruments Corp. are some of the major market participants.
The increasing demand for test, measurement, and control solutions will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Data Logger Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Data Logger Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Stand-alone Systems
- Automated Systems/modules
- Market Landscape
- Pressure
- Power
- Temperature
- Humidity
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Data Logger Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Data Logger Market size
- Data Logger Market trends
- Data Logger Market industry analysis
Market trends such as regulations to ensure equal and safe supply of resources is likely to positively impact the market. However, factors such as high capital investments for software solutions may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the data logger market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Data Logger Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist data logger market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the data logger market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the data logger market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data logger market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Stand-alone systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automated systems/modules - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Measurement
- Market segments
- Comparison by Measurement
- Pressure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Temperature - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Humidity - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Measurement
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accsense Monitoring Systems and Data Loggers Inc.
- AiM Tech Srl
- Ammonit Measurement GmbH
- Delphin Technology AG
- Dickson Inc.
- Digitron Italia Srl
- Keysight Technologies Inc.
- MadgeTech Inc.
- McLaren Group Ltd.
- National Instruments Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
