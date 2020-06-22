BOSTON, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify, a product experience management (PXM) platform that helps brands win on the digital shelf, has scored strongly across all core product information management (PIM) capabilities in a new report by Amplifi, a leading information data management consultancy. "Under the Hood: Salsify PIM" also details new capabilities required in PIM platforms as the category continues to expand, including enhanced content, syndication, and DAM functionality, where Salsify is "well positioned to remain a leader."
The report, commissioned by Salsify and authored by consultants at Amplifi, notes that, "Salsify's PIM platform impressed Amplifi and transformed our view of Salsify's capabilities" in areas including data modeling, workflow management, user permissioning, data validation, and scalability. "Salsify's PIM platform now competes with the biggest names in the MDM space, while continuing to greatly exceed the channel-specific syndication capabilities of these rival tools."
Additionally, the report provides an overview of the rapid changes in expectations of PIM solutions, brought on in large part by the accelerated adoption of ecommerce by consumers. Such solutions must be able to efficiently bring in data from different parts of the organization to offer customized product bundles and upsell opportunities to individual consumers, along with ensuring that every digital channel is optimized with the relevant and effective product content and information for that specific channel.
The result is a platform that must be user friendly and accessible for business users across different teams and departments, thus heightening the need for an exceptional user experience. "In the landscape of PIM platforms, Salsify provides an unrivaled user experience that makes data management implementations straightforward by enabling users to configure components like workflows and lists with ease," notes Ametra Tipton, Salsify Practice Leader at Amplifi in the report.
"As the Digital Shelf grows in importance in the overall commerce strategy for enterprise brand manufacturers, so will the capabilities they seek in PIM platforms," said Julie Marobella, SVP of Product Management at Salsify. "We are therefore glad to be recognized for both our strong traditional PIM capabilities by Amplifi, along with leading the ways in which PXM platforms can more holistically help brand manufacturers offer incredible customer experiences across all online channels."
To download a full version of "Under the Hood: Salsify PIM," visit Salsify's site here.
About Salsify
Salsify empowers brand manufacturers to win on the digital shelf by delivering the product experiences consumers demand anywhere they choose to shop online. The world's biggest brands including Coca-Cola, Bosch, GSK, Rawlings, and Fruit of the Loom use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf. To date, Salsify has raised a total of $98.1 million in funding, led by Greenspring Associates, Underscore VC, Venrock, Matrix Partners and North Bridge.
For more information, please visit: http://www.salsify.com.
About Amplifi
Amplifi is an information management consultancy that helps the world's leading brands, retailers, and manufacturers to harness and unleash the power of their #1 asset… THEIR DATA.
For more information, please visit: http://www.goamplifi.com
