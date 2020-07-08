SARASOTA, Fla., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Masons offers an affordable integration solution for organizations that need ERP integration and connectivity to OpenPEPPOL (Pan-European Public Procurement On-Line) network. The solution enables companies that use the Data Masons EDI platform to seamlessly exchange data between the PEPPOL network and supported ERP platforms by Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, Acumatica and ECi Macola.
The OpenPEPPOL non-profit international association ensures the standardization of specifications and promotes best practices in data exchange with participating entities in many European countries. PEPPOL enables access to its standards-based IT transport infrastructure through Access Points and provides services for eProcurement with standardized electronic document formats.
"Data Masons is able to deliver advanced integration and automation for the international community that provides e-invoicing solutions," said Molly Kelly, VP of Operations at Data Masons. "Access to the global network enables connectivity into both the public and private sectors in the EU, South America, ANZA and Asia including Singapore."
Data Masons continues to support efforts for its customers' networks to grow in an open, accessible and compliant manner supporting interoperability for European public services and looks forward to assisting business activities that support Europe's movement towards a Digital Single Market.
About PEPPOL
OpenPEPPOL is a non-profit international association under Belgian law (Association Internationale Sans But Lucratif – AISBL) and consists of both public sector and private members. The association has assumed full responsibility for the development and maintenance of the PEPPOL specifications, building blocks and its services and implementation across Europe.
About Data Masons
Since 1996, Data Masons has been delivering on its EDI Made Simple® promise by providing a cloud-based and on-premise EDI platform that integrates any partner or external system into ERP platforms with zero ERP customizations. Data Masons is the leading EDI solution provider for companies using Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management, Dynamics 365 Business Central, Dynamics AX, Dynamics GP, Dynamics NAV, Acumatica, Macola and SAP. Data Masons EDI's product flexibility and Data Masons' expert service options have made it the ideal partner to deliver high-performance business-document integration. Data Masons is a privately held company headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, USA, with international offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Sydney, Australia.