HablaCuba.com, the website dedicated to Cuban expats, launches a new promo, available between May 23 - May 28.
ATLANTA, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "It ain't over until the fat lady sings", they say. HablaCuba.com reinvents the saying and makes it more powerful and more emotional: "May is not over until all Cubans with relatives abroad are happy". On that note, the website dedicated to Cuban expats launches a new promo, available between May 23 - May 28. During this promo, Cubacel top ups get extra benefits.
What does that mean?
It means that besides the main Cubacel balance, Cubans can send their loved ones extra GB and minutes. There are plenty of options to choose from, ranging from 500 to 1250 CUP, for those that want to stay in touch with everybody and never miss a thing happening in Cuba or the world:
500 CUP - 5 GB + 60 min
600 CUP - 5 GB + 60 min
700 CUP - 5 GB + 60 min + 1000 CUP
1000 CUP - 5 GB + 60 min + 1000 CUP
1125 CUP - 5 GB + 60 min + 1000 CUP
1250 CUP - 10 GB + 120 min + 1000 CUP
These bonuses are valid for 30 days, counted from receipt of the top-up, whereas the main amount of the recharge maintains the 330 days validity period.
Besides sending top ups, customers can also recharge their family's and friends' Nauta accounts, in order to help them gain access to the internet. Or, if they prefer calling to say "Hello" personally, they can also use HablaCuba.com's calling services. Customers can place their calls:
From any landline, mobile or even payphone in the world, through access numbers.
Through the smartphone app called KeepCalling, available for iOS and Android.
The rate for international calls to Cuba is 69.9¢/min, for both landlines and mobiles, and the cost of a text message is 7¢.
All services HablaCuba.com offers revolve around the website's mission, which is to bring people together, no matter the distance, no distance is too long if people stay connected.
About HablaCuba.com
HablaCuba.com is an interactive website designed by KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in the USA. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers, with a focus on customer satisfaction. KeepCalling has been listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years. In 2015 the company registered a revenue increase of over 200% from 2011 to 2014.
Media Contact
Ecaterina Ilis Lia, HablaCuba.com, +1678 528 0398 x 3040, ecaterina.lia@keepcalling.com
SOURCE HablaCuba.com