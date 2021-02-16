LOS GATOS, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Titaniam, Inc., the data protection and privacy company who recently released the Titaniam Protect Suite to reduce the impact of data breaches, announced a specialized solution that addresses Data Privacy and Insider Threat Protection for Elasticsearch based applications, across all major platforms and distributions.
"Titaniam's announcement comes at a time when calls for data privacy are getting loud, and personal data compromises are at an all time high," said Pakshi Rajan, Titaniam's Vice President of Products. "In such a climate, large-scale sensitive data loss from data platforms such as Elasticsearch, is no longer acceptable. In the last twelve months alone, over 8 billion records of PII were compromised in clear text from Elasticsearch clusters. This is bad news for the hundreds of thousands of organizations that use Elasticsearch directly or as backends for their applications."
"This is not a bug in the Elasticsearch product," noted Rajan, "Even if customers encrypt their data while it is stored, the actual indexing and search cannot be performed on traditionally encrypted data. This means that any compromised access credentials or misconfiguration, yields millions of unprotected clear text records, creating both a security as well as a privacy nightmare."
Plugging Titaniam Protect into Elasticsearch converts all sensitive data into protected format, before it gets written to the index. Once protected by Titaniam, all search and analytics are performed on protected data without the use of clear text anywhere. Applications that use Titaniam enabled Elasticsearch can select from a number of secure and privacy compliant data formats without any modification to their front ends. For Elasticsearch based applications, Titaniam reduces the data privacy compliance journey from months or years, to days. This is a tremendous win for both security as well as privacy.
"Customers try their best to protect their Elasticsearch deployments with access control," said Ashok Banerjee, the former CTO of Symantec's Enterprise Division. "But with compromised or misconfigured access control being the leading cause of data breaches and data privacy violations, personal data in Elasticsearch backends, keeps many CISO's awake at night."
Drawing on his past experience at Oracle, Google, Twitter, Flipkart, and Symantec, Banerjee noted that "Big data search and analytics platforms are a constant red flag for the privacy office, and a prime target for attackers, since they contain heavy concentrations of valuable data and cannot benefit from traditional encryption for the massive amounts of data that is in use at any given point in time. I am excited to see that Titaniam is addressing this critical need."
Titaniam was founded in 2019 and has offices in Silicon Valley and India. Investors include Ray Rothrock (investor in CloudFlare, PGP, Vontu, Check Point, Team 8, and ROKU, and Sumedh Thakar (President and CPO, Qualys).
Media Contact
Press Office, Titaniam, Inc., 408-828-1480, press@titaniamlabs.com
SOURCE Titaniam, Inc.