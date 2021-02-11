LOS GATOS, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Titaniam, Inc., a data protection and privacy company, announced the release of their product suite, Titaniam Protect. Titaniam Protect answers the industry's urgent need to reduce the impact of data breaches, advanced persistent threats, malicious insiders, misconfigurations, and the resulting large scale data privacy issues.
"Recent security breaches have revealed to us that attackers can remain undetected inside the enterprise for months or even years, assessing high value targets, collecting credentials, and operating as insiders,"said Arti Raman, Titaniam's Founder & CEO. "In the absence of Titaniam Protect, such bad actors routinely bypass traditional forms of data protection, such as encryption, and exfiltrate valuable data in clear text. This is evidenced by the alarming increase in the frequency of data breaches and volumes of sensitive data being compromised. By offering data protection that stays on, even for data that is in active use, Titaniam enables a dramatic reduction in data compromise and privacy risk."
"The icing on the cake," added Raman, "is that platforms and applications that utilize Titaniam to protect sensitive data, are automatically enabled with highly effective Data Privacy controls."
Titaniam combines traditional cryptography with new techniques to deliver flexible and adaptive data protection at a granular level based on context, policy and usage. The protection does not come off when the data is indexed, searched, analyzed, or queried. This means that attackers that manage to infiltrate organizations cannot retrieve valuable data in clear text even if they possess valid access credentials. This also means that users handling sensitive data on Titaniam enabled systems, can continue their day-to-day functions uninterrupted, and without triggering data privacy concerns.
According to Ray Rothrock, cybersecurity veteran, and Titaniam investor, "Our financial institutions, healthcare organizations, government, and critical infrastructure are under relentless attack from cybercriminals. The ability to transact and manipulate sensitive data while remaining protected, is essential in our digitally driven society." In addition, Ray noted that "Not only is Titaniam solving a high-priority problem for enterprises, it does so without requiring the re-architecture of existing systems. With their unique approach to data protection and privacy, and the large-scale accessibility of their solution, Titaniam provides essential protection for the data on which our modern society runs."
Titaniam was founded in 2019 and has offices in Silicon Valley and India. Titaniam is sponsored by Ray Rothrock (investor in CloudFlare, PGP, Vontu, Check Point, Team 8, and ROKU), and Sumedh Thakar (President and CPO, Qualys).
Media Contact
Press Office, Titaniam, Inc., 408-828-1480, press@titaniamlabs.com
SOURCE Titaniam, Inc.