SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engage3, which helps retailers and brands profitably grow revenue and drive store trips by tracking and optimizing their Price Image, has been selected for the 2021 Best of Scottsdale Award in the SaaS & Analytics (Information Technology Services) category by the Scottsdale Award Program. Engage3 has corporate offices in both Davis, CA and Scottsdale, AZ.
Each year, the Scottsdale Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. Recipients are recognized for enhancing the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community and making the Scottsdale area a great place to live, work and play.
"We are truly appreciative of this recognition," said Tim Ouimet, Co-Founder of Engage3. "We're proud of our science innovation and our product roadmap and we're just getting started. We also have deep roots in Scottsdale and are excited to continue our rapid growth, both in terms of customers and team members."
Engage3 has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing companies in the country for 5 years in a row and is currently hiring product management, product support, data engineering, sales development, and customer success roles.
According to the program's award criteria, various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2021 Scottsdale Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Scottsdale Award Program and data provided by third parties.
About Engage3
Engage3 was founded by the creators of KhiMetrics (acquired by SAP), who are credited with inventing the retail price optimization space. Engage3's leadership team is composed of former KhiMetrics, SAP, Revionics, dunnhumby, KSS Retail, IBM/DemandTec and Nielsen executives.
International Data Corporation (IDC) recently positioned Engage3 as a Leader in its MarketScape Vendor Analysis Report for changing the game and leading the next frontier in strategic pricing solutions. Engage3 has also been listed in the Inc. 5000 for 5 years in a row since 2017.
Engage3's Competitive Intelligence Management (CIM) is an AI-assisted, attribute-based, and data science-driven solution that provides accurate, granular competitive data (30 billion product pricing records collected annually in the U.S. and Canada) and like-item-linking visibility. CIM helps retailers reverse-engineer their competitors' pricing and assortment strategies across channels, markets, and items. Price Image Management (PIM) is a next generation pricing solution that defines the impact of strategic pricing alternatives and unlocks pricing recommendations based on a retailer's objectives for Price Image, sales, and profitability. Engage3's Price Image management solutions help retailers understand and manage their Price Image and align it with their sales and profitability objectives using predictive modeling.
More information is available at http://www.engage3.com.
