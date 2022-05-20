LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- I, Kristen Thomasino, resigned from my successful 13+ year career at AvidXchange, Inc., in November 2019 to work on a self-funded Social Good healthcare advocacy project.

The project has been focused on capturing my experiences rehabilitating after a fall down 15 feet of stairs in 2016 that later resulted in lots of pain, right side weakness, and in summer of 2019 full body weakness plus severe brain fog with Fibromyalgia.

Today's press release includes major successes related to research & development, publishing, advocacy, community stewardship & networking for opportunities to help others.

  1. Consistent Results: Reduced suffering plus my outputs have included creating publications, filming a documentary series, physical tests, & community volunteer work. Shoutout Arizona and the California Business Journal took notice of my vision to encourage more movements for Social Good focused on wellness powered by Peace, Love, Health & Prosperity.
  2. New Technology Project Release: Community Registration Launch, Learn More Here.
  3. Released 20 Publications: April & May 2022 on Amazon.

  4. Servant Leadership Advocacy: Growth & Healthcare 

Contact: info@kristenthomasino.com, www.buddytown.com/onlinebooking

