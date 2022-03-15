WASHINGTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Data Society is No. 22 on its annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic 2022 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in Washington DC, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, North Carolina, and West Virginia. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"Being included on the Inc 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the Mid-Atlantic is a great honor and a direct reflection of the hard work, nimble adjustments, and dedication from our talented team during a most challenging time," said Merav Yuravlivker, CEO, Data Society. "This recognition reflects our ability to successfully move organizations forward with industry-tailored data science training and solutions, and I am excited that we are positioned for even bigger growth as we head through 2022 with the launch of our first product meldR."
Not only have the companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
"This years Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Education is at the core of Data Society's business, and the Company has a pioneering approach for providing elite industry-tailored data science training that fully resonates with all organizations. Data Society trains Fortune 500 companies and Government agencies to assess their levels of data literacy, train and then integrate data into their daily work – teaching them to discover innovative ways of using data science, AI, and ML to achieve organizational goals.
