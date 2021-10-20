FORT MILL, S.C., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IntelliSite™, a global leader in AIoT solutions, today announced the release of its DeepInsights software platform, that provides real-time, data-driven insights for the public sector and organizations to make critical business and operational decisions. DeepInsights processes IoT sensor data and video AI-based analytics at the edge, in the cloud, or both.
"Organizations are spending a great deal of time, money, and effort investing in technology that will give them an advantage over their competition while better serving their customers or citizens," said Ken Mills, CEO of IntelliSite. "With the proliferation of IoT devices and the growth of AI, companies are overwhelmed with the amount of data that needs to be collected, analyzed, and acted upon while it's still relevant. With the launch of DeepInsights, businesses and cities can now be equipped with the tools to appropriately manage its data."
The Data's Journey Through DeepInsights
- Connectivity: Provides many kinds of connectivity out to the edge sensors, whether they are IoT sensors, cameras or other devices.
- Ingestion: Device data is ingested into the edge compute, on-premise server, or MEC
- Enrichment: After ingestion, data is enriched, either at or near the edge, or in the cloud. Enrichment adds value to the data, whether it is AI-based video analytics or hunting for patterns in the IoT data streams.
- Insights: Enrichment provides actionable insights, such as a vehicle having a near miss with a pedestrian to indicate an unsafe street corner, or that a silo is filling up quickly and will need to be emptied in three days.
- Outcomes: This is why DeepInsights exist, to arm the public sector or enterprises with critical information to provide a safer, more secure or more connected world.
DeepInsights was built with three core aspects in mind: refined AI video analytics models, accelerated speeds of deployment of all sizes of systems, and new key components now being used in DeepInsights Dashboards to explicitly deliver insights, not just alerts. DeepInsights can combine data from any source, apply logic and workflows, and deliver insights in real time.
With the scalability of DeepInsights and the flexibility of the AI, integrations to IoT sensors and other systems are enabling customers to utilize the platform to build and scale their projects and solutions over time. The deep learning algorithms make the connection of new or existing cameras to the edge compute device possible, expanding the strength and effectiveness of the system. Further, with transferring collected data to either the cloud or an on-premises server, strong processing power and long-term analysis is also made possible.
About IntelliSite
IntelliSite brings the world together through AI-enabled IoT devices, DeepInsightsTM visualization and analytics dashboards, and 5G and wireless connectivity, all supported by IntelliCareTM 24/7 event response and system health monitoring. The end-to-end service delivers turn-key solutions including Heuristic-Based Monitoring for human insight, occupancy management, and people counting, and Smart Communities as-a-Service (SCaaS) to address public safety, intelligent transportation, and healthy living. For more information, visit http://www.intellisite.io
