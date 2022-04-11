For the 6th year in a row, DATABASICS has been awarded with a Stevie® Award in the Sales & Customer Service Area. This award recognizes the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals.
RESTON, Va., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the 6th year in a row, DATABASICS has been awarded with a Stevie® Award in the Sales & Customer Service Area. This award recognizes the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals.
More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.
DATABASICS' CEO, Alan Tyson, noted why this award is important, "We focus on the complete user experience, that is addressing everyone in the organization's needs, not just the end users. It's critical for customers who need support with their timesheets or expense reports to get a quick and satisfactory response. To receive this award for the sixth consecutive year is further validation by a third party that customers like what we are doing."
The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.
This year's award for DATABASICS is the second they have received since the COVID-19 pandemic and Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller expanded upon the importance of this: "The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic."
Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.
