EAGLE, Idaho, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datablaze is pleased to announce the newest SIM and device management platform - Voyager™ IoT Management. Datablaze is making billing, data usage, and IoT solutions simpler with this new proprietary tool that allows the user to stay in control of enterprise IoT deployments.
Datablaze focuses on transparency as a key factor for its products. Aligning with the company's ideals of transparency, Voyager™ gives users complete visibility of analytics and usage metrics in real-time. Datablaze allows users to control all IoT management capabilities anywhere at any time. Now, businesses reliably manage anything IoT from wherever, using the metrics and tools provided by Voyager™.
Voyager™ is an industry-leading tool recognized for its live IoT data dashboard, allowing for data connection determination, user identification, a view of current and past usage, management of hardware in the field, alerts and notifications, full location-based mapping and reporting, and even sensor management. This revolutionary new tool also calculates and delivers customizable invoices to make billing or re-billing easy. With Voyager™, you can manage everything related to global deployment from a single UI.
Datablaze is at the forefront of IoT connectivity and fully managed Internet of Things solutions with a large base of customers and subscribers, both domestically and internationally. Datablaze has active M2M and IoT deployments in over 125 countries. By working directly with the world's top cellular carriers to build leading-edge IoT products and integrations, Datablaze continues to deliver successful customer-driven deployments globally. Datablaze provides 2G/3G/4G-LTE/NB-IoT/CATM connectivity and management, with Web, Mobile and API access. Accurate and simple reporting allows better downstream billing and cost management across deployments. Datablaze supports multi-carrier deployments, smart SIMs, multi-carrier SIMs and smart switching between carriers for optimal coverage and cost savings.
To witness first hand the power of intuitive IoT management software, schedule a Voyager IoT Management demo. For more information about careers and use cases in IoT development, connect with Datablaze on LinkedIn.
