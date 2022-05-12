Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amar R Kotha the Managing Director of Datacipher, an IT Services organisation, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
Amarandhar Kotha was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Amar R Kotha into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Amar has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Amar will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Amarandhar Kotha will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"I'm so delighted for this incredible opportunity to be a part of an accomplished technology leadership community. This is a recognition and honor to the amazing technical team at Datacipher, who enjoy working with complex networking projects. Looking forward to share our expertise and learn from the Forbes Technology Council " Amarandhar Kotha, Managing Director and founder of Datacipher.
