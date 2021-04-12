LEUVEN, Belgium, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datadobi, a global leader in unstructured data management software, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Datadobi to its second annual Storage 100 list in the Data Management segment. The Storage 100 list recognizes industry-leading storage vendors that provide transformative products and services.
Businesses are creating and consuming more data than ever before. With growing trends such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things driving the creation of more and more data, the need for technology on which to build versatile and durable storage solutions will continue to increase.
Chosen by a panel of respected CRN® editors, the companies included in the 2021 Storage 100 list were selected for their perseverance in pushing the boundaries of innovation through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships. The list itself is a valuable resource for solution providers looking to find vendors that can support them in a complex storage market with industry-leading storage offerings in areas such as software-defined storage, data protection, data management, and storage components.
Datadobi provides best-in-class unstructured data management solutions for enterprises. In recent months, the company has introduced and updated several features to its DobiMigrate and DobiProtect offerings, continuing to make data migration and protection a smoother process for organizations.
DobiMigrate provides the ability to migrate file and object data to the optimal accessible storage service-- including support for S3-to-S3 object migrations. DobiMigrate's powerful functionality enables customers to move between storage platforms in the data center or to and from the cloud at top speeds. DobiProtect allows organizations to create a 'golden copy' of business-critical NAS and object data in its native format across heterogeneous systems. Creating the golden copy of their most critical data adds another layer of protection against cyberthreats such as ransomware, accidental deletions, and software vulnerabilities. Most recently, the company added the ability to protect NAS data to Azure Blob.
"It is an honor to be recognized as one of the CRN® Storage 100," said Michael Jack, Chief Revenue Officer at Datadobi. "The shift to online work isn't new, but its rapid adoption acceleration over the last year has caused a substantive increase in the amount of unstructured data being created. Organizations will need support from solutions like Datadobi to tailor migration and protection projects to enhance mobility capabilities to keep pace with the rapidly changing world and guarantee continuous access to their data. Looking forward, we will continue to provide top-of-the-line solutions for unstructured data management for our partners and end users."
"The 2021 CRN® Storage 100 list recognizes the leading vendors that are delivering transformative advancements in storage technology and bringing the building blocks of modern solutions to solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to acknowledge the vendors featured in this year's Storage 100 list and congratulate them for their investments in R&D, engineering, and innovation."
The CRN® Storage 100 list will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at http://www.crn.com/storage100.
About Datadobi
Datadobi, a global leader in data management and storage software solutions, brings order to unstructured storage environments so that the enterprise can realize the value of their expanding universe of data. Their software allows customers to migrate and protect data while discovering insights and putting them to work for their business. Datadobi takes the pain and risk out of the data storage process and does it exponentially faster than other solutions at the best economic cost point. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London.
For more information, visit http://www.datadobi.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
© 2021 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Media Contact
Jennifer Hogan, The Channel Company, 508-416-1175, jhogan@thechannelcompany.com
Derrick Shannon, Touchdown PR for Datadobi, 772-475-1027, datadobi@touchdownpr.com
SOURCE Datadobi