SANTA CLARITA, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National managed service provider, Datalink Networks, has announced that they have achieved gold partner status with Lenovo, who has ranked #1 in Server Reliability and the #1 provider of supercomputers in the world. This mutually beneficial partnership has been roughly 5 years in the making and represents Datalink Networks ability to integrate world-class Lenovo solutions to their national client base.
In order to meet the high qualifications for this status, Datalink Networks has achieved $1 million in Lenovo revenue within the past year, demonstrating their ability to use Lenovo's top technology services to support their customer base.
This distinction provides Datalink Networks with access to additional perks that extend directly to their customers. This includes access to demo units to allow customers to try devices before they purchase, training to better position Lenovo technologies, added rebates to provide the lowest possible cost, and more.
"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Gold Partner with Lenovo" said Don Wisdom, President of Datalink Networks "This achievement is the culmination of several years of hard work by our account teams and speaks to the strength of our relationship we have built with Lenovo. We look forward to continuing this partnership and using it to the advantage of our customers."
About Datalink Networks
Datalink Networks is a national managed service provider and technology solutions reseller that has been delivering transformational IT services and solutions to clients nationwide for over 30 years. We leverage technology to your advantage, delivering secure and flexible solutions and services to meet your organization's business needs, budget, and objectives. Our strategic planning and proactive leadership allow us to gain your trust to successfully complete your next IT project and ensure your satisfaction. Contact us today to get started transforming your organization's IT environment.
