Datalink Networks has been recognized by UpCity as a top IT Provider by for its exceptional service and end- to end IT management.
VALENCIA, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datalink Networks is thrilled to officially announce that we have been recognized as one of the top managed service providers in Los Angeles and nationally by UpCity!
IT becomes more and more complex with each passing year, and for small businesses, that means more and more hassle. At Datalink Networks, we take that hassle out of our clients' hands. From cybersecurity to data management, we provide end-to-end IT management services. This is only one reason our Los Angeles-based company has been recognized by UpCity as not only one of the best managed service providers in our area but also nationally in the United States.
UpCity is a resource that helps connect businesses to service providers they can trust. With more than 70,000 listed providers—from marketing agencies to accounting firms to HR consultants to IT specialists, and many more—2 million businesses (and counting) have visited UpCity to research and identify the best partner for their needs.
UpCity's proprietary algorithm utilizes a variety of digital signals to measure the credibility, trustworthiness, and recommendability of B2B service providers across the U.S. and Canada. These digital data points like reviews (both on UpCity and other third-party review sites), presence in relevant search results, domain authority, website speed and experience help UpCity connect businesses with outstanding service providers like Datalink Networks.
Dan Olson, CEO of UpCity, had this to say about the Datalink Networks team:
"IT management can be difficult and having someone with the right expertise in your corner is essential. That's why we're proud to call Datalink Networks an UpCity partner. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better IT partner for your business." - Dan Olson, CEO, UpCity
This recognition has been driven in large part by our perfect 5-star UpCity review rating. Here is one of our favorite pieces of feedback we've received from our amazing customers:
"Datalink Networks has been a trusted IT partner for Birmingham Charter High School since 2008. Datalink Network's engineering team has redesigned our Campus Network, installed and updated Modern Servers, storage, nextgen firewalls and content filtration, and backup systems. They transitioned us to Microsoft Cloud Services, strengthened our campus Cyber Security policies and infrastructure and supported our student device requirements. This last year they have assumed a leading role of the Help Desk restructure and helped us accurately track our IT assets. Datalink Networks is an indispensable, trusted resource that we depend on every day at Birmingham Charter to provide IT services throughout our community. We would have not been able to become the dependable IT department without their help and continued support." - Vic Chalabian
Thank you to Dan and the entire UpCity team for honoring us with this recognition. We're so excited to be a part of the UpCity community and can't wait to see what the future holds.
