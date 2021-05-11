EUGENE, Ore., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datalogic, a global leader in the automatic data capture and factory automation markets, is pleased to announce the Skorpio™ X5 XLR, the new mobile computer that greatly expands reading distance. Its top performing scan engine provides the largest range of scanning distances available on the market. This best-in-class mobile computer is now empowered to face the toughest enterprise challenges with the ability to read barcodes close and very far away in the blink of an eye. The Skorpio X5 offers four choices in scan technology: Linear Imager, Standard 2D Imager, Mid-Range Imager, and the new unrivalled 2D near-far Extra-long Range (XLR). The innovative Extra-Long-Range imager is perfect for all applications where the same device must seamlessly read codes at different distances, up to 20 m.
The friendly aimer, the exceptional snappiness, and the ability to read through forklift windscreen and shrink wrap film, and damaged, poorly printed and dirty barcodes make the Skorpio XLR an exceptional productivity tool in the hands of warehouse professionals. In addition, operators love its unique 4.3'' display. The screen is the largest and brightest in the mobile computer market enabling the device to run feature-rich applications while maintaining maximum readability.
Customers smoothly work while running the most power-demanding applications in very challenging environments. The Skorpio X5 XLR can operate for very long shifts – such as extended shifts in warehouses and distribution centers. It comes with hot swappable battery technology, unique adjustable battery management settings, and the Datalogic industry-first wireless charging system for ultra-reliable contactless charging. In addition, it is extremely easy to check the battery status directly on the Datalogic Smart Battery.
Personnel can work much faster and run simultaneously the most demanding mobile applications. The top computational power of the market-leading 2.2 Ghz CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 600® platform makes everything easier and faster than ever.
The unmatched user experience, stability, ease of use, and security are guaranteed by running the updated Android™ 10 operating system. In addition, ease of use is also enhanced by the GMS (Google Mobile Services) suite for Google™ applications.
Users can efficiently work for long shifts using the Skorpio X5 XLR, and prevent fatigue: the device is light, ergonomic, comfortable, and perfectly balanced. In order to help customers to tailor the device to their specific operational needs, the new XLR models offer the choice among 3 keyboard layouts.
Finally, the Skorpio X5 XLR is a fully rugged device. Operators can use it safely even in the harshest environments. It withstands multiple drops up to 1.8m / 6ft onto concrete, is hermetic to dust, and protected against waterjets IP65. It is validated as an "Android™ Enterprise Recommended" rugged device, a curated list of enterprise requirements as specified by Google™ in terms of hardware, software and support.
About Datalogic Group
Global technology leader in the automatic data capture and factory automation markets since 1972, specialized in the designing and production of barcode readers, mobile computers, sensors for detection, measurement and safety, machine vision and laser marking systems.
Datalogic S.p.A. is listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001 as DAL.MI. Visit http://www.datalogic.com.
Datalogic and the Datalogic logo are registered trademarks of Datalogic S.p.A. in many countries, including the U.S.A. and the E.U. Skorpio is a trademark of Datalogic. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners.
Media Contact
Jose Vega, Datalogic USA, 5416835700, jose.vega@datalogic.com
SOURCE Datalogic USA