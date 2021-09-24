EUGENE, Ore., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datalogic, a global leader in the automatic data capture and factory automation markets, is excited to announce the new QuickScan™ QW2500 2D imager. This entry level model is an affordable option in the best-selling QD2500 family. The QW2500 delivers the features and benefits that satisfy the requirements of most applications. Operational efficiency will get a boost as POS operators scan confidently every time eliminating the need to enter barcodes manually. This is the perfect companion for grocery, convenience stores and non-food retailers.
Its ergonomic design makes the QW2500 a delight to hold; reading every barcode with the greatest of ease - even poorly printed or damaged. Barcodes presented on a smartphone screen, loyalty card, or behind a protective plexiglass screen are read instantly. The snappy reading and instantaneous feedback ensure that not a single second is lost in the most demanding environments.
This new model shares the same industrial grade housing as the QD2500; it withstands drops of up to 1.5 m to concrete. The only moving part, the trigger, is guaranteed for an incredible 10 million actuations. Each squeeze of this trigger activates the intuitive blue-dot LED aiming system for easy location of the target barcode. The resulting successful read is clearly acknowledged with an audible beep and the easy to see Datalogic unique Green Spot.
The increased productivity delivered by the QuickScan QW2500 saves operations precious time every day. It won't break down or lose communication due to involuntary resets, keeping up with the toughest operational requirements. When used in a typical high demand application requiring several hundred uses per day, the QW2500 has proven to pay for itself in only two months.
The QW2500 comes with an extremely versatile USB-only interface, which includes the latest USB-C standard. The scanner easily connects with most POS systems, cash registers, tablets, and notebooks. From out of the box to operation takes only minutes; the simplified setup process guides the user quickly and easily.
The QuickScan QW2500 truly hits the ground running, empowering business operations to work more efficiently in the shortest time possible.
