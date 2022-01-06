EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datalogic, a global leader in automatic data capture and factory automation markets, is driving value in retail transformation at the National Retail Federation (NRF) Big Show 2022 at booth 5836. Retailers are constantly pushed to evolve and Datalogic is there to help by delivering solutions that reduce labor costs, eliminate shrink and increase customer satisfaction.
Booth 5836 will feature Datalogic solutions and technologies for grocery check-out, non-food check-out, retail mobility, e-commerce, supply chain, and much more. Live, interactive hands-on displays will give attendees the ability to experience first-hand the extensive retail solutions from Datalogic.
Check-out for grocery and non-food will be on display featuring the Magellan™ series for in-counter applications, Gryphon handheld scanners and multiple presentation scanners. The Magellan 9800i is Datalogic's flagship in-counter scanner scale from the global market leading Magellan product line. It will have live Artificial Intelligence (AI) demonstrations.
Retail mobility will be on display featuring Datalogic mobility devices including the Memor™ series and Skorpio™ X5 handheld computers. These handheld units, powered by Qualcomm processors, put the whole store in a salesperson's hands so they can do what they do best – help shoppers from browsing to check-out without ever leaving their side.
Joya™ self-shopping devices will also be demonstrated. These devices offer the fastest solution for customers to complete their shopping using a low friction solution.
E-commerce and supply chain technology have been pushed to new levels with the explosion of online purchasing. Datalogic will be featuring solutions for omnichannel applications that include the Skorpio X5 with XLR technology, Rhino™ II vehicle mount computer, PowerScan™, and HandScanner, which coupled with the Memor series can satisfy modern BOPIS / BORIS applications. These devices drive value for retail logistics by keeping stores stocked and providing end-to-end supply chain visibility, so retailers can deliver great customer satisfaction.
Starting at NRF 2022, and throughout the year, Datalogic will be celebrating 50 Years of Innovation. In 1972 Datalogic engineers developed the first barcode scanner that revolutionized grocery check-out. Since that time, Datalogic solutions and innovation continually lead the retail industry pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver real value for retailers. Visit booth 5836 at NRF 2022 and see how Datalogic is driving value in retail transformation.
About Datalogic Group
Global technology leader in the automatic data capture and factory automation markets since 1972, specialized in the designing and production of barcode readers, mobile computers, sensors for detection, measurement and safety, machine vision and laser marking systems.
Datalogic S.p.A. is listed in the Euronext STAR Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001 as DAL.MI. Visit http://www.datalogic.com.
Datalogic and the Datalogic logo are registered trademarks of Datalogic S.p.A. in many countries, including the U.S.A. and the E.U. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners.
