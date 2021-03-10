EUGENE, Ore., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datalogic, a global leader in the automatic data capture and factory automation markets, is pleased to announce the LGS-N50, the most compact Lidar available for Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) navigation used in intralogistics automation and general manufacturing applications.
The LGS-N50 is the new high-quality, extra-rugged measuring sensor, based on time-of-flight infrared laser technology, at an affordable price. Customers can leverage superior performances, with a scanning angle of 360°, an angular resolution of 0.06°, and up to 50 m detection of reflective targets. With its compact dimensions and the simple Ethernet UDP protocol, the device is highly effective in the transmission of distance and intensity measurement for AGV systems.
The LGS-N50 has three unique features that sets it apart from Lidar devices used today:
- It is the most user-friendly Lidar available on the market as it is remarkably easy to integrate in the vehicle and simple to configure through its integrated webserver.
- Customers can rely on its maximum level of reliability for industrial environments. With its broad operating temperature range (- 20° / + 50°C) the LGS-N50 can be mounted on indoor vehicles that have to operate in low temperature plants.
- This new device allows vehicles heavy cleaning as it is the only Lidar on the market with IP66 protection. It is perfectly protected against powerful water jets projected from any direction.
The LGS-N50can be mounted on vehicles with laser navigation based on landmarks such as reflectors in the factory plant or with natural navigation.
Together with the best-in-class Datalogic Laser Sentinel, the LGS-N50 provides a competitive offering for laser scanners on Automated Guided Vehicles.
Datalogic Group
Global leader in the automatic data capture and factory automation markets since 1972, Datalogic empowers the efficiency and quality of processes in the Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics and Healthcare industries.
Datalogic S.p.A. is listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001 as DAL.MI. Visit http://www.datalogic.com.
