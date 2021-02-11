EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datalogic, a global leader in the automatic data capture and factory automation markets, is pleased to announce the new Magellan™ 3410VSi and 3510HSi single plane scanners. They combine remarkable scanning performance, ease of use even for novices, and time-saving capabilities.
The 3410VSi and 3510HSi come with a high-performance sensor and custom optics that deliver a very large field of view for a wide reading area. This makes it easy to scan a variety of items quickly, from printed and mobile sources. Knowing exactly when each item is scanned is critical to throughput for the operator. A highly visible good-read indicator and a loud beeper ensure that every item has been recognized. The fast and reliable sweep speed accelerate scanning operations, making reading process smoother and more efficient.
The powerful decoding algorithms provide outstanding performance on any 1D and 2D barcodes, including hard-to-read, truncated, and damaged ones. The new Magellan models also support Digimarc® barcode reading.
Another pivotal advantage is the ability to power the devices from a single 5V USB connection, avoiding the need for a power supply. In addition, operators can integrate effortlessly the devices into any POS system.
The intelligent illumination provides an extremely comfortable working experience, ensuring all day productivity. When not in use, the illumination is dimmed. When a barcode is presented, more illumination is automatically added to decode the label. The soft red adaptive illumination system greatly reduces reflection and eliminates flickering that can cause operator discomfort.
With the addition of a customer service scanner, the customer can scan their own loyalty card or coupons from a cell phone. By eliminating cashier handling of customer cell phones, users can reduce the chance of spreading germs or the risk of dropping the phone. Customers can also easily attach a handheld scanner through the USB auxiliary port to read large items in the bottom of the basket without having to lift them over the check stand.
The compact size and flexible mounting options allow these scanners to be mounted virtually anywhere in the check-out, also into existing installations.
