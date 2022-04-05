Datanetiix, a one-stop-solution provider for Business Intelligence, ERP (Microsoft Dynamics), Salesforce and customized applications (mobile/backend apps) & IT infrastructure needs, announced its certification by the Great Place to Work®
IRVINE, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datanetiix Solutions has been recognized as a 2022-23 Great Place To Work®. This achievement validates how the Datanetiix employee experiences have created a great workplace culture. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Great Place To Work® Institute Inc., a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few.
The prominent award is based exclusively on what current employees say about their experience working at Datanetiix solutions Inc. This year, 93% of employees said it is a great place to work. The employees were made to feel welcome when they associated with the company, all newbies were provided with Live & best ongoing training to evolve professionally, while most of them agreed that "people concern/care about each other at Datanetiix."The leadership team invites team members to drop by and talk about what is working and what is not. Internal Feedback Friday Catchups, is an opportunity for all employees to talk about their work environment, systems and processes, challenges, and other aspects of the workplace for improvement. Management will make sure that employees feel safe to allocate their ideas to managers and even higher-ups. Concisely, high visibility, transparency, ease of access, and warmness are the entire aspects of employees' experience at Datanetiix Solutions Inc.
"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Great Place To Work," said Datanetiix Solutions Chief Executive Officer BalaSriraghavan. Without honest and transparent feedback from our employees, we could not have received this certification. We are delighted to know that all the effort we put into making Datanetiix a comprehensive and engaging workplace is effective and that our employees love working here.
A reputed organization with well-equipped talents in multiple domains at multiple levels from beginners to Solution Architects. Datanetiix trusts its employees and helps them set a benchmark with proactive planning, mentoring, and training. Its employees are making the organization a better place and the management cares about their overall happiness. The focus is on employees, an employee-first approach, and concern about employee recruitment and retention. Datanetiix employs its recognition to boost the brand, be a focus for top talent and keep them for the long term, saving time, effort, and expense that all contribute to a stronger bottom line. At Datanetiix, the leadership team will have a watch on the latest and trending technologies and offer training to its associates and keep them updated.
Datanetiix Solutions has always remained focused on its culture, even as the past two years have brought uncertainty and disruption in many ways. Datanetiix employees were already well accustomed to working in-office and remotely, making the transition to fully remote work much easier for the organization. Still, leaders from the Datanetiix development team have pioneered new ways for employees to connect through initiatives like daily virtual engagement, weekly meetings, or in-office engagement, where employees host workshops to teach new skills and collaborate virtually. Datanetiix has also increased its focus on employee engagement by creating diverse employee teams. It empowers employees to support each other and make meaningful impacts in the organization.
About Datanetiix Solutions Inc.
Datanetiix is a one-stop-solution provider for Business Intelligence, ERP (Microsoft Dynamics), Salesforce, and customized applications (mobile/backend apps) & IT infrastructure needs. With over a decade in the industry, Datanetiix has experience serving global clients across major verticals, winning people's, and client satisfaction.
Datanetiix leverages world-class cloud solutions to help deliver successful customer outcomes for both Fortune 500 and medium-sized businesses in the technology, education, healthcare, and non-profit sectors. As a Microsoft Dynamics service partner and Salesforce service partner, it executes full lifecycle services complete with an in-house Change Management practice. Its effective, customizable tools have helped more than 75 + customers transform their businesses.
Datanetiix Solutions is based in Irvine, California, and has offices throughout the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions.
Media Contact
Arpitha, Datanetiix Solutions Inc., 1 949-340-2540, arpitha@datanetiix.com
SOURCE Datanetiix Solutions Inc.