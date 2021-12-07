ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DataOceans, an industry leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Customer Experience Management (CXM), is pleased to announce their selection by Industry Analyst, Aspire Customer Communications Services, as a leader in the CCM-CXM Service Provider Aspire Leaderboard, an interactive, digital-first comparison tool that dynamically visualizes the Technology Vendor and Service Provider landscape.
The Aspire Leaderboard helps enterprises analyze both CCM technology vendors and Service Providers based on their capabilities and vision. It provides a rich and relevant vendor evaluation experience for companies, particularly new buyers within line-of-business functions and marketing roles.
DataOceans' leaderboard position is based on an evaluation of the strength of strategic direction and capabilities.
Read Aspire's Independent Analysis of DataOceans
"In our analysis of DataOceans, we liked the emphasis on using data to create personalized communication touch-points for end customers. This focus along with the platform architecture that allows - companies to easily integrate and deploy omni-channel communications, positioned them well on the Service Provider Leaderboard," commented Mia Papanicolaou, GM, North and South America at Aspire.
About DataOceans.
DataOceans' Oceanus solution delivers a fully integrated Customer Experience Management solution that combines the power of data and technology to deliver the right message, at the right time, through the right channels to optimize the customer experience. The business empowerment layer eliminates the need for technical involvement to create messaging & content and improves speed to market while lowering the cost of engagement. Effective data management allows for customer segmentation and more targeted offers resulting in higher conversion rates. The result is a more engaged and loyal customer base which will dramatically improve retention and ultimately enable long-term growth and profitability. For more information, visit https://www.dataoceans.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/dataoceans/
Media Contact
Fred Soller, DataOceans, +1 (678) 591-0046, fsoller@dataoceans.com
SOURCE DataOceans