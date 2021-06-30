ANAHEIM, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DataON, an industry-leading provider of hybrid cloud solutions for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI with cloud-based Azure Services, announces an enhanced line of AZS integrated systems for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI powered by new 3rd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors. Azure Stack HCI is an Azure service that combines the price-performance of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) with native Azure hybrid capabilities, all while letting enterprises leverage existing skills.
DataON AZS integrated systems with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors provide a balanced architecture with built-in acceleration and advanced security capabilities, designed for the most in-demand workload requirements. Through partnership with the world's software leaders and solution providers, they are optimized for trusted enterprise virtualization, remote or branch office and edge, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), high performance Microsoft SQL Server and delivering cloud app on-premises with Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS) for Azure Stack HCI.
3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors are based on a balanced, efficient architecture that increases core performance, memory, and I/O bandwidth to accelerate diverse workloads from the data center to the edge. They support up to 28 cores per processor in four-and-eight-socket configurations, driving enhanced performance, throughput, and CPU frequencies compared to previous-gen processors.
DataON integrated systems are powered by Azure Stack HCI. They are designed to help businesses embrace hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) in order to lower costs, improve data center performance and availability, and simplify operations. Azure Stack HCI features a world-class hyper-converged infrastructure stack with the latest Azure hypervisor, with built-in software-defined storage and networking. Delivered as an Azure service, it provides industry-best storage performance, built-in resiliency, and enhanced hybrid cloud integration for Azure customers. It uses the same technologies that Microsoft uses to run its own data centers.
DataON is a leading Microsoft partners to offer integrated systems for the Azure Stack HCI. DataON integrated systems include a complete and turnkey experience that DataON is already renowned for by our customers who have already deployed Microsoft hyper-converged solutions. With DataON integrated systems, everything is already included:
- Azure Stack HCI pre-installed
- Server nodes powered by Intel® technologies, with premium-level validation and certification from Microsoft and Intel
- HCI cluster monitoring and management plus hybrid cloud services through Microsoft Window Admin Center with DataON MUST
- Cluster aware updating (CAU) via DataON MUST Pro for Windows Admin Center
- Azure services such as Azure Backup, Azure Monitor, and Azure Security Center
- Jointly supported by DataON and Microsoft for five years
- Ongoing testing and validation from DataON and Microsoft
"DataON has always been one of the leading partners to bring to market the latest Microsoft software-defined solutions with the latest Intel technologies," said Howard Lo, vice president of sales and marketing, DataON. "The combination of Microsoft Azure Stack HCI with the new 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors brings together the best software and hardware capabilities to create an incredibly flexible, scalable, and high-performing infrastructure for customers."
Talal Alqinawi, senior director, Azure at Microsoft said, "As customers' IT and business needs change, Microsoft and its partners continue to provide solutions that are innovative and flexible. In collaborating with Intel and DataON to develop robust end-to-end Microsoft Azure Stack HCI solutions for customers, we combine our strengths. This helps customers shifting to hyper-converged infrastructure with hybrid capabilities to simplify infrastructure on-premises and take advantage of public cloud value."
DataON solutions for Azure Stack HCI have been recognized for being simple to deploy, easy to manage, and exceptionally performant. StorageReview gave our DataON HCI-224 solution for Azure Stack HCI an Editor's Choice award and our K2N-224 for Azure Stack HCI was selected a finalist in the Storage magazine and SearchStorage 2020 Products of the Year awards.
New products available include:
- DataON AZS-6112 – Optimized for size & performance with all-NVMe flash storage
- DataON AZS-6212 – Optimized for IOPS & capacity with hybrid storage
- DataON AZS-6224 – Optimized for IOPS & performance with all-NVMe flash storage
Performance highlights include:
Compute
- Up to 42% more processors, 1.46x performance increase, 1.74x higher AI inference performance,
Memory
- 1.6x memory bandwidth improvement and more platform I/O with PCIe Gen4
- 33% more lanes with PCIe Gen4
- Up to 12TB memory per platform
- 32% higher memory bandwidth
Storage
- Supports new next-generation Intel® Optane™ SSDs with 4x greater IOPs versus PCIe Gen 3
- Supports new Intel® QLC NVMe SSDs with up to 1PB storage in 1U servers
Connectivity
- Supports up to 200Gbps RDMA network speed for incredible HCI fabric
- Secure everything, everywhere for data, apps, and platforms
- Accelerate data protection with up to 1.48x encryption performance
- Improve data confidentiality with secure enclaves with Intel Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX)
- Full memory encryption with Intel Total Memory Encryption
- Advanced firmware protection with Intel Platform Firmware Resilience
ABOUT DATAON
DataON is a hybrid cloud computing company focused on delivering Microsoft Azure Stack HCI, on-premises storage systems, intelligent edge appliances, and cloud-based Microsoft Azure Services. Our company is helping enterprises and customers who have made the "Microsoft choice" to modernize their IT with Microsoft applications, virtualizations, and data protection through a complete and turnkey experience.
With over 850 HCI clusters and 150PB of storage deployed, DataON enterprise-level solutions are designed to provide the highest level of performance, manageability, and security offered. DataON is a Microsoft Gold Partner, Microsoft Cloud Service Provider (CSP), and an Intel Platinum Partner.
All trademarks, registered trademarks, service marks, brands and names mentioned herein are property of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Jeff Lin, DataON, 714-441-8820, jeffl@dataonstorage.com
SOURCE DataON