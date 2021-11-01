About DataPath, Inc. - In remote and high-risk operating environments, dependable real-time communications are critical to situational awareness and mission success. DataPath specializes in advanced communications solutions tailored to the unique requirements of aerospace, broadcast, government, and infrastructure clients. Our solutions include a range of both custom and commercial off-the-shelf field communications and information technology products, including satellite communication systems, MaxView network management software, and cyber security services. All of our offerings are backed by 24x7 customer care and global field support. At DataPath we are passionate about helping our clients achieve mission success. For more information, visit www.datapath.com . (PRNewsFoto/DataPath, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/DataPath, Inc.)