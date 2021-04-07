LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- dataPlor, a leading provider of emerging market business, location and point-of-interest (POI) data today announced the availability of its licensable datasets across Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
dataPlor's international datasets will exceed 12 million verified records across LATAM, APAC and EMEA. The offering expands dataPlor's regional coverage to include millions of new verified data records across Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Poland, Greece, Portugal, and South Africa.
Leveraging AI bot calling and human-powered verification, dataPlor continues to build and deliver rich, verified datasets to meet the commercial data needs of global enterprises.
"POI and small business location datasets in global markets are notoriously inaccurate, incomplete, and unverified," shared Geoffrey Michener, CEO, dataPlor. "Yet this data powers everyday consumer experiences, such as search, mapping, and consumer focused delivery apps. Global enterprises also rely on accurate data to grow their revenue and support B2B sales and marketing efforts."
Emerging and developed markets are home to 450+ million small businesses; over 10x the size of the U.S. SMB market. Building and sustaining robust, accurate datasets in these markets is challenging and few data companies maintain comprehensive offerings. Publicly available data fares worse as record keeping is stymied by outdated techniques, bureaucracy, and limited funding. dataPlor's use of AI and human verification is what sets their datasets apart from their competitors.
Michener noted how demand is surging for multi-country, regional datasets as companies seek to capitalize on global market economies, growing consumer classes, and widely-available broadband and mobile technology. Notably, by 2025, the geospatial data market is expected to surpass $90 billion.
"At dataPlor, we partner with some of the largest organizations in the world across multiple industries to deliver our LATAM data. Feedback from our enterprise partners has highlighted the business value of multi-country, pan-regional datasets. This allows us to develop land-and-expand product and service models, while helping our customers grow through the complexities of emerging markets" shared Michener.
As dataPlor expands the breadth and depth of its dataset offerings, new enterprise use cases emerge. The company sees strong demand from a variety of organizations, from insurance and financial enterprises to ecommerce, mapping, and geospatial companies.
"We've heard from clients for years that they need much better small business data in Eastern Europe and Africa" shares Adam Smith, Chief Operating Officer for dataPlor. "we're excited to launch these new, underserved markets and fill this gap."
dataPlor is actively generating new datasets for other global markets and expects to have data across 30+ countries by the end of 2021.
About dataPlor
dataPlor helps companies succeed in emerging markets by delivering high quality business and POI datasets. Using a proprietary platform featuring AI-automation and human-driven quality assurance, dataPlor delivers licensable datasets for hard-to-reach global markets. The company is backed by leading investors including Quest Venture Partners, ffVC, and Space Capital.
